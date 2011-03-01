Welcome,
March 22, 2021, 04:03:49 AM
Vaccine centre
Author
Topic: Vaccine centre
El Capitan
Posts: 45 032
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #100 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.
Incredible that
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
Posts: 517
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #101 on:
Yesterday
at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 873
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #102 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:55 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Fmttm lot will find a way.😂
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 849
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #103 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.
Incredible that
That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Posts: 14 694
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #104 on:
Yesterday
at 05:17:02 PM
T_Bone
Posts: 2 142
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #105 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:04 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 507
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 12:08:17 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Yesterday
at 07:17:04 PM
Which is you
TechnoTronic
Posts: 200
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #107 on:
Today
at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?
All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.
Loading...