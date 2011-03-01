Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 873





The ace face.





Posts: 24 873The ace face. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM Cant knock the government on this one.

Fmttm lot will find a way.😂 Fmttm lot will find a way.😂 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "