March 22, 2021, 12:19:25 AM
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 1933 times)
El Capitan
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM »
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:
LeeTublin
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM »
Cant knock the government on this one.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Fmttm lot will find a way.😂
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Robbso
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 05:17:02 PM »
 :like:
T_Bone
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:08:17 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM


 

Which is you 
