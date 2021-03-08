|
CLEM FANDANGO
COB QUIZ:
Does this image best represent:
a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab
b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife
c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny
TerryCochranesSocks
Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.
Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?
CLEM FANDANGO
Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?
I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.
Jimmy Cooper
No excuses now!!
Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.
Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.
But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.
The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.?
Steve Göldby
How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?
I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.
I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...
Jimmy Cooper
How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?
I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.
I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...
Why do you think it is a deceit?, I don't think the west would conspire with the Chinese and Russia to start world control of the population, they already have it.
John Theone
How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?
I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.
I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...
There has not been any other life found on any other planet so how can you claim that as a vindication?
