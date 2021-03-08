towz

Offline



Posts: 9 144





Posts: 9 144 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #50 on: March 08, 2021, 03:06:50 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 08, 2021, 02:33:01 PM Hey its a free country. We all do what we think is best for our own health. For my age group Im twice as likely to die falling down the stairs than covid.

One thing Ive learned looking at the data from Israel is that someone of my age is 260 times more likely to die of covid 19 if Ive had the jab than not at all. Im not prepared to take that risk just to take a holiday



Peace be with you all



How old are you like? How old are you like? Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 548





Posts: 14 548 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #51 on: March 08, 2021, 03:08:00 PM » Albert will give in and conquer his fear of needles when he learns how to read Hebrew Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 785







Posts: 15 785 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #52 on: March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM »







Does this image best represent:



a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab

b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife

c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny







COB QUIZ:Does this image best represent:a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jabb) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wifec) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 560





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 560Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #54 on: March 08, 2021, 04:07:30 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM







Does this image best represent:



a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab

b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife

c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny





COB QUIZ:Does this image best represent:a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jabb) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wifec) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny

Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.

Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?







Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 785







Posts: 15 785 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #55 on: March 08, 2021, 04:15:49 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 08, 2021, 04:07:30 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM







Does this image best represent:



a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab

b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife

c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny





COB QUIZ:Does this image best represent:a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jabb) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wifec) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny

Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.

Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?









Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?





Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?



I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.



Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 560





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 560Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #57 on: March 08, 2021, 04:46:27 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 04:15:49 PM



I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.





Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.

Are you trying to groom me you fat little cunt?



Away and flounce blubber boy.







Are you trying to groom me you fat little cunt?Away and flounce blubber boy. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 785







Posts: 15 785 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #59 on: March 08, 2021, 05:21:44 PM »



For TOZZA-tiny tears Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 548





Posts: 14 548 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #63 on: March 08, 2021, 07:15:34 PM » Are you little as well clem Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 548





Posts: 14 548 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #65 on: March 08, 2021, 07:29:08 PM » Well that escalated quickly Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 482



Superstar





Posts: 10 482Superstar Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #66 on: March 08, 2021, 07:37:07 PM »

Hope your worth it Long way and expensive just for a bumming mindHope your worth it Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 548





Posts: 14 548 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:08:25 AM » . All done and dusted by June 21st Finally got booked, a pharmacy in Darlo next Sunday. All done and dusted by June 21st Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 548





Posts: 14 548 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #72 on: Today at 10:27:06 AM » Reports this morning claiming all adults in the UK will be vaccinated by may, excluding the scaredy-cats. They might open things up quicker if were all jabbed Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 10 118







Mountain KingPosts: 10 118 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #73 on: Today at 01:16:25 PM » Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM No excuses now!!



Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.



Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.



But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question. Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 690





The ace face.





Posts: 24 690The ace face. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #74 on: Today at 01:23:37 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:16:25 PM Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM No excuses now!!



Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.



Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.



But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question. The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.? Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 1 003





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 003Fred West ruined my wife Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #78 on: Today at 02:54:40 PM » Is it the case that one of the vaccination centres being offered on the NHS website is Bellend Road ? Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Online



Posts: 1 003





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 003Fred West ruined my wife Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #81 on: Today at 03:16:11 PM »



No wonder these nutjob conspiracy theorists are having a field day Tastefully done by NHS, a diplomatic masterstroke. Couldn't think of a worse venue.No wonder these nutjob conspiracy theorists are having a field day Logged