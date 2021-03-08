Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021, 03:42:19 PM
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 1179 times)
towz
« Reply #50 on: March 08, 2021, 03:06:50 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 08, 2021, 02:33:01 PM
Hey its a free country. We all do what we think is best for our own health. For my age group Im twice as likely to die falling down the stairs than covid.
One thing Ive learned looking at the data from Israel is that someone of my age is 260 times more likely to die of covid 19 if Ive had the jab than not at all. Im not prepared to take that risk just to take a holiday

Peace be with you all

How old are you like?
Robbso
« Reply #51 on: March 08, 2021, 03:08:00 PM »
Albert will give in and conquer his fear of needles when he learns how to read Hebrew  :alastair:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #52 on: March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM »
COB QUIZ:



Does this image best represent:

a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab
b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife
c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny
Robbso
« Reply #53 on: March 08, 2021, 03:59:17 PM »
FFS
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #54 on: March 08, 2021, 04:07:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM
COB QUIZ:



Does this image best represent:

a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab
b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife
c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny



Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.
Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?

 :alastair:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #55 on: March 08, 2021, 04:15:49 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 08, 2021, 04:07:30 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 03:44:59 PM
COB QUIZ:



Does this image best represent:

a) TOZZA being shit scared of a tiny jab
b) TOZZA being shit scared of his sweet and kind wife
c) TOZZA just generally being scared of modern life because he is a great big wet fanny



Not scared of the tickly cough, not scared of fat homos but yes, terrified of sweet and kind murderous wife.
Aren't you due another fucking flounce you spineless lump of jelly?

 :alastair:





Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?

I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.

 lost
John Theone
« Reply #56 on: March 08, 2021, 04:32:20 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 08, 2021, 03:06:50 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 08, 2021, 02:33:01 PM
Hey its a free country. We all do what we think is best for our own health. For my age group Im twice as likely to die falling down the stairs than covid.
One thing Ive learned looking at the data from Israel is that someone of my age is 260 times more likely to die of covid 19 if Ive had the jab than not at all. Im not prepared to take that risk just to take a holiday

Peace be with you all

How old are you like?

Must be about 93

 :alf:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #57 on: March 08, 2021, 04:46:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 08, 2021, 04:15:49 PM
Hey TOZZA did you make up those tales of punching yourself in the face to cover for when your sweet little wife has kicked the shit out of you?

I hope St Tiggywinkle's doesn't send you four feathers.

 lost

Are you trying to groom me you fat little cunt?

Away and flounce blubber boy.

 
El Capitan
« Reply #58 on: March 08, 2021, 04:50:54 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #59 on: March 08, 2021, 05:21:44 PM »
For TOZZA-tiny tears
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #60 on: March 08, 2021, 05:31:47 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 08, 2021, 04:46:27 PM

 you fat little cunt?



laughed  :alf:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #61 on: March 08, 2021, 06:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 08, 2021, 05:31:47 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 08, 2021, 04:46:27 PM

 you fat little cunt?



laughed  :alf:
Taking out of context, fake news .😄
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #62 on: March 08, 2021, 06:53:24 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 08, 2021, 06:32:48 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 08, 2021, 05:31:47 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 08, 2021, 04:46:27 PM

 you fat little cunt?



laughed  :alf:
Taking out of context, fake news .😄

Lefties gonna do what lefties gonna do.
Robbso
« Reply #63 on: March 08, 2021, 07:15:34 PM »
Are you little as well clem
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #64 on: March 08, 2021, 07:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 08, 2021, 07:15:34 PM
Are you little as well clem

I'm not fat or little but I am a cunt.

And I am gay for TOZZA'S bumhole.  Not that you asked.
Robbso
« Reply #65 on: March 08, 2021, 07:29:08 PM »
Well that escalated quickly klins
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #66 on: March 08, 2021, 07:37:07 PM »
Long way and expensive just for a bumming mind 
Hope your worth it
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #67 on: March 08, 2021, 08:11:47 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 08, 2021, 07:37:07 PM
Long way and expensive just for a bumming mind 
Hope your worth it

Youre worth it!!  Tezza wont let that can of thing slide

 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #68 on: March 09, 2021, 11:34:27 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on March 08, 2021, 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: towz on March 08, 2021, 03:06:50 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 08, 2021, 02:33:01 PM
Hey its a free country. We all do what we think is best for our own health. For my age group Im twice as likely to die falling down the stairs than covid.
One thing Ive learned looking at the data from Israel is that someone of my age is 260 times more likely to die of covid 19 if Ive had the jab than not at all. Im not prepared to take that risk just to take a holiday

Peace be with you all

How old are you like?

Must be about 93

 :alf:

I feel about 103
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #69 on: March 09, 2021, 12:33:28 PM »
I'm as old as the woman I feel

I'm 103
Robbso
« Reply #70 on: March 09, 2021, 12:49:23 PM »
Does your wife know?
Robbso
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:08:25 AM »
Finally got booked, a pharmacy in Darlo next Sunday :homer:. All done and dusted by June 21st
Robbso
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:27:06 AM »
Reports this morning claiming all adults in the UK will be vaccinated by may, excluding the scaredy-cats. They might open things up quicker if were all jabbed :homer:
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:16:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM
No excuses now!!

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.

Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.

But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.  souey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:23:37 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:16:25 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM
No excuses now!!

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.

Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.

But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.  souey
The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.?
Steve Göldby
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:23:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:16:25 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM
No excuses now!!

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.

Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.

But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.  souey
The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.?

How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?

I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.

I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:48:18 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:23:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:16:25 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM
No excuses now!!

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.

Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.

But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.  souey
The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.?

How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?

I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.

I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...
Why do you think it is a deceit?, I don't think the west would conspire with the  Chinese and Russia to start world control of the population, they already have it.
John Theone
« Reply #77 on: Today at 02:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:23:37 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:16:25 PM
Quote from: Robbso on March 07, 2021, 11:51:22 AM
No excuses now!!

Apart from the fact it has not been properly tested and is almost certainly not what we are being told it is.

Then there's Pfizer's track record to take into account too.

But you just carry on doing exactly what you are told, without question.  souey
The futures unwritten, no time for extended trials, I'm sure lots of people have concerns but it seems to be doing more good than harm. Are you a conspiracy theorist Steve.?

How would you define a conspiracy theorist Jimmy?

I am absolutely certain this whole covid thing is one masive deceit and the vaccine is not what we are being told it is.

I used to be called a conspiracy theorist for my belief that this is not the only planet in the universe with life on it. That as only ten-fifteen years ago...

There has not been any other life found on any other planet so how can you claim that as a vindication?

 
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #78 on: Today at 02:54:40 PM »
Is it the case that one of the vaccination centres being offered on the NHS website is Bellend Road ?
Robbso
« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:00:39 PM »
Yes.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:12:37 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:54:40 PM
Is it the case that one of the vaccination centres being offered on the NHS website is Bellend Road ?

Don't fucking start 
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:16:11 PM »
Tastefully done by NHS, a diplomatic masterstroke. Couldn't think of a worse venue.

No wonder these nutjob conspiracy theorists are having a field day  :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:18:53 PM »
Another one due to open in Dicksplat Close
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:22:24 PM »
Just noticed your monicker there Bob II.

Heard a rumour if you go to get your jab at Bellend Road you are forced to copulate with an Alsatian a la Bremner. Woof.
