Robbso

Vaccine centre « on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM »



No excuses now!! Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM » Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎

Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️

El Capitan

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM » Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.

Or something.









Or something. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM »



He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet



He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet

Theres a thoughtHe hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet

Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊

Robbso

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 PM » I cant get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Ive never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why

V6

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 PM » got mine two weeks ago no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM » The wife got her first jab yesterday.

So far she is still alive.



Minge

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM » Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though

Robbso

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 PM » My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.

Minge

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 PM » Sorry about that

Priv

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 PM » My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.

Wee_Willie

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:15:20 PM » If you are 56 or over you can arrange a vaccine

towz

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:00:49 AM » Fucking daft woollyback

towz

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:06:17 AM » Big chomps from Tozza

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:06:44 AM »

Laughing my bollocks off.



Laughing my bollocks off. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #31 on: Today at 11:07:59 AM » Are you really not getting the jab? I dont give a fuck if Bill Gates is tracking me, just want the pubs to open

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #32 on: Today at 11:16:25 AM » I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #33 on: Today at 11:17:11 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:16:25 AM I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.



Jimmy Cooper

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #34 on: Today at 11:20:54 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:16:25 AM I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄 You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #35 on: Today at 11:31:23 AM »

A new low.

Called thick by Jimmy!!

A new low.





Called thick by Jimmy!!A new low. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Wee_Willie

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #36 on: Today at 11:45:21 AM » Where is the closest vac centre from the Town Hall?

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 628The ace face. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #37 on: Today at 11:53:16 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:31:23 AM

A new low.







Called thick by Jimmy!!A new low.

Keep reading Facebook and give us further insights please. Just returning the compliment but you've been damned by your own words, farmer tel the virologist.😄😄😄Keep reading Facebook and give us further insights please. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #38 on: Today at 11:58:40 AM » I rang the quacks earlier and asked why I hadnt received notification as promised for my jab. After bullshitting me for a few minutes they told me I could go to low fields on normanby road on Thursday. I cant Im fucking isolating till Saturday. Theyll ring me for next available slot. Go on line to book a jab, you put in your medical number Dob and then you get a choice of venues. York, Leeds, knaresborough and Durham. Fuck all round here until the Riverside opens.

John Theone

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #40 on: Today at 12:47:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:16:25 AM I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

Ah - a man of principle I see

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.



Ah - a man of principle I see



Ah - a man of principle I see Logged