March 08, 2021, 11:32:54 AM
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 486 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


« on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM »
Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march :homer:

No excuses now!! :alastair:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 622


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM »
Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎
Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 44 875


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM »
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM »
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 622


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:

Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 PM »
I cant get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Ive never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why souey
38red
Posts: 600


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 414



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke
V6
Posts: 2 284


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 PM »
got mine two weeks ago  souey no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:44:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke

Is he managing ok financially?
El Capitan
Posts: 44 875


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:49:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 767



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM »
The wife got her first jab yesterday.

So far she is still alive.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 686


Bugger.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:06:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.

How about now?
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM »
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 767



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though

Did she feel a small prick (again)?





 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 767



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:06:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.

How about now?

I thought she had died there for a minute.

 lost

Then she wobbled.
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 PM »
My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 PM »
Sorry about that
Priv
Posts: 1 348


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 PM »
My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 515



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:15:20 PM »
If you are 56 or over you can arrange a vaccine
John Theone
Posts: 89


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:31:56 AM »
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
38red
Posts: 600


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:57:06 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?


He's still not recovered from his MMR-induced autism
TechnoTronic
Posts: 160


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:19:56 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?



Nope I ain't getting it either. 

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 767



« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:07:45 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?



No.

TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!

 :alastair:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 622


The ace face.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:56:06 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:45 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?



No.

TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!

 :alastair:
To be fair to farmer Giles, he knows more about it than the professor's, he's read the internet.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Posts: 9 122


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:00:49 AM »
Fucking daft woollyback
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:04:28 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:07:45 AM
TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!


Flouncing gay fat tit.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:05:08 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:56:06 AM
To be fair to farmer Giles, he knows more about it than the professor's, he's read the internet.

Thick cunt.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:05:40 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:00:49 AM
Fucking daft woollyback

Camel molesting life failure.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 9 122


« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:06:17 AM »
Big chomps from Tozza  charles
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:06:44 AM »
Laughing my bollocks off.

 jc
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 9 122


« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:07:59 AM »
Are you really not getting the jab? I dont give a fuck if Bill Gates is tracking me, just want the pubs to open
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:16:25 AM »
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 9 122


« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:17:11 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:16:25 AM
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 622


The ace face.


« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:20:54 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:16:25 AM
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.
You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 532


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:31:23 AM »
Called thick by Jimmy!!
A new low.

 :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
