March 08, 2021, 11:32:49 AM
Vaccine centre
Author
Topic: Vaccine centre
Robbso
Vaccine centre
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:22 AM »
Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march
No excuses now!!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:40:07 PM »
Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎
Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️
El Capitan
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:41:18 PM »
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Robbso
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:58 PM »
Theres a thought
He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 01:28:58 PM
Theres a thought
He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet
Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊
Robbso
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:21 PM »
I cant get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Ive never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why
38red
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:47:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:26 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Same bloke
V6
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:10:31 PM »
got mine two weeks ago
no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch
Minge
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:44:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Same bloke
Is he managing ok financially?
El Capitan
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:49:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Same bloke
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:08 PM »
The wife got her first jab yesterday.
So far she is still alive.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.
How about now?
Minge
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:09 PM »
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:32:09 PM
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though
Did she feel a small prick (again)?
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 07:06:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.
How about now?
I thought she had died there for a minute.
Then she wobbled.
Robbso
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:02 PM »
My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.
Minge
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:33 PM »
Sorry about that
Priv
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:17 PM »
My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.
Wee_Willie
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:15:20 PM »
If you are 56 or over you can arrange a vaccine
John Theone
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:31:56 AM »
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
38red
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:57:06 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
He's still not recovered from his MMR-induced autism
TechnoTronic
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 02:19:56 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
Nope I ain't getting it either.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:07:45 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
No.
TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:56:06 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:07:45 AM
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
No.
TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!
To be fair to farmer Giles, he knows more about it than the professor's, he's read the internet.
towz
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:00:49 AM »
Fucking daft woollyback
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:04:28 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:07:45 AM
TOZZA is shit scared of it - the great big wet fanny!
Flouncing gay fat tit.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 11:05:08 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 10:56:06 AM
To be fair to farmer Giles, he knows more about it than the professor's, he's read the internet.
Thick cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 11:05:40 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:00:49 AM
Fucking daft woollyback
Camel molesting life failure.
towz
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 11:06:17 AM »
Big chomps from Tozza
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 11:06:44 AM »
Laughing my bollocks off.
towz
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 11:07:59 AM »
Are you really not getting the jab? I dont give a fuck if Bill Gates is tracking me, just want the pubs to open
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 11:16:25 AM »
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.
towz
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 11:17:11 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:16:25 AM
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 11:20:54 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:16:25 AM
I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?
I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.
You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Vaccine centre
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 11:31:23 AM »
Called thick by Jimmy!!
A new low.
Loading...