No excuses now!! Opening its doors at the Riverside mid marchNo excuses now!! Logged

Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎

Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.

Or something.









He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet

I cant get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Ive never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why

got mine two weeks ago no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch

The wife got her first jab yesterday.

So far she is still alive.



Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though

My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.

Sorry about that

My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.

If you are 56 or over you can arrange a vaccine

Fucking daft woollyback

Big chomps from Tozza

Are you really not getting the jab? I dont give a fuck if Bill Gates is tracking me, just want the pubs to open

I will have to have it because our lass will kill me deader than a dead thing if we can't go on holiday and I am actually scared of her. I'd rather not because there is undoubtedly something iffy about the vaccine (not the Bill Gates stuff, he's just a weird cunt) but the change in the law to give manufacturers immunity down the line is unheard of, why do it?

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄

I too just want to go to the pub, that's the biggest driver.

You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄 You Thick cunt they don't have time for five year double blind placebo tests.😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "