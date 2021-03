Robbso

Vaccine centre « on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM »



No excuses now!! Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM » Theyíre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎

Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM » Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.

Or something.









Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM »



He hasnít contacted me to get jabbed yet Thereís a thought

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM »

Thereís a waiting list to give you a jab.👊



Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 PM » I canít get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Iíve never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 PM » no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch got mine two weeks ago

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM » The wife got her first jab yesterday.

So far she is still alive.



Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM » Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 PM » My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 PM » Sorry about that

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:53:17 PM » My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.