March 08, 2021
Topic: Vaccine centre
Robbso
Robbso


Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM
Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march :homer:

No excuses now!! :alastair:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 618


The ace face.


Yesterday at 12:40:07 PM
Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎
Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 44 875


Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 618


The ace face.


Yesterday at 01:32:41 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:28:58 PM
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:

Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


Yesterday at 01:35:21 PM
I cant get booked, should have been on the last roll out, never got notified. No surprise, Ive never seen my GP since I had my hiccup. I had to see a nurse for blood pressure test and blood samples, she asked me why souey
38red
Posts: 599


Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 413



Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke
V6
Posts: 2 283


Yesterday at 02:10:31 PM
got mine two weeks ago  souey no ill after effects only a dead arm for a day or so not sure of the 2nd one the said they'll be in touch
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


Yesterday at 03:44:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke

Is he managing ok financially?
El Capitan
Posts: 44 875


Yesterday at 03:49:39 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:26 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 01:47:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:18 PM
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Does Bill Gates know that Bill Gates played for the Boro?

Same bloke


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 766



Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM
The wife got her first jab yesterday.

So far she is still alive.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 685


Bugger.


Yesterday at 07:06:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.

How about now?
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 766



Yesterday at 07:32:48 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:32:09 PM
Our lass also got a jab today, wasnt her first though

Did she feel a small prick (again)?





 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 766



Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:06:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:04:08 PM
So far she is still alive.

How about now?

I thought she had died there for a minute.

 lost

Then she wobbled.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Posts: 14 495


Yesterday at 07:47:02 PM
My missus has had both her vaccinations, no issues whatsoever.
Minge
Posts: 10 461

Superstar


Yesterday at 07:48:33 PM
Sorry about that
Priv
Posts: 1 348


Yesterday at 07:53:17 PM
My old feller got his first jab a couple of weeks ago, day after he said it was like having a hangover, after that he was fine. He had the Astra one.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 515



Yesterday at 08:15:20 PM
If you are 56 or over you can arrange a vaccine
John Theone
Posts: 89


Today at 12:31:56 AM
Is Alberto Bongaloid the last remaining denier/refuser on here then?
