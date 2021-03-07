Welcome,
March 07, 2021, 01:34:54 PM
Vaccine centre
Author
Topic: Vaccine centre (Read 70 times)
Robbso
Vaccine centre
Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march
No excuses now!!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine centre
Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎
Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Re: Vaccine centre
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.
Or something.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Re: Vaccine centre
Theres a thought
He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine centre
Theres a thought
He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet
Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
