March 07, 2021, 01:34:54 PM
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 70 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 472


« on: Today at 11:51:22 AM »
Opening its doors at the Riverside mid march :homer:

No excuses now!! :alastair:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 602


The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:40:07 PM »
Theyre finally getting to us young uns now as well.😎
Pop in to the Boro shop as well, win win.⚽️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Posts: 44 869


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:18 PM »
Should get Bill Gates to invest in the Boro, rather than just using us as a 5G microchipping site.




Or something.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 472


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:28:58 PM »
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 602


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:28:58 PM
Theres a thought :homer:

He hasnt contacted me to get jabbed yet :pd:

Theres a waiting list to give you a jab.👊
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
