Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2021, 01:34:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Baywatch  (Read 129 times)
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 702


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:27:45 AM »
Just realised they are showing baywatch on Comedy Central.
Took me back to my 20s in the 90s. Watch gladiators and baywatch then off out in town.

The acting and the storyline was always shite but it was well worth watching for Pamela alone.
Logged
John Theone
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 85


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:29:38 AM »
Ah yes - the times of the Tommy Lee video

Well fit then

 :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 541


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:31:17 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 10:27:45 AM
Just realised they are showing baywatch on Comedy Central.
Took me back to my 20s in the 90s. Watch gladiators and baywatch then off out in town.

The acting and the storyline was always shite but it was well worth watching for Pamela alone.





THERE WAS SOME NICE BLURT IN BAYWATCH SOME BETTER THAN SLAPPER ANDERSON  oleary
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 702


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:37:10 AM »
This more up your street monkey lad................













 monkey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 541


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:21:32 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 10:37:10 AM
This more up your street monkey lad................













 monkey


  lost
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 179


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:52 PM »
Nay clock springs on Pammie. A true pro.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 869


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:03 PM »
Carmen Electra 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 