King of the North

Duckyfuzz





« on: Today at 10:27:45 AM »

Took me back to my 20s in the 90s. Watch gladiators and baywatch then off out in town.



The acting and the storyline was always shite but it was well worth watching for Pamela alone.









John Theone

Re: Baywatch « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:29:38 AM »



Well fit then



Ah yes - the times of the Tommy Lee videoWell fit then Logged

monkeyman

Re: Baywatch « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:31:17 AM » Quote from: King of the North on Today at 10:27:45 AM

Just realised they are showing baywatch on Comedy Central.Took me back to my 20s in the 90s. Watch gladiators and baywatch then off out in town.The acting and the storyline was always shite but it was well worth watching for Pamela alone. THERE WAS SOME NICE BLURT IN BAYWATCH SOME BETTER THAN SLAPPER ANDERSON Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Baywatch « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:52 PM » Nay clock springs on Pammie. A true pro.