Side, Turkey « on: March 07, 2021, 10:04:32 AM » Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #1 on: March 07, 2021, 10:06:56 AM » Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 07, 2021, 10:04:32 AM Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?

MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE

MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE
PLENTY OF OTHER NICE RESORTS HAVE A LOOK AT KUSIDASI OR ALTINKUM

Quote from: Holgateoldskool on March 07, 2021, 10:06:56 AM Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!



Was that in the Antalya region? That is a pain but its prevalant everywhere now eith hawkers and looky looky men. Looking at an AI holiday so likelihood is we will only venture out a few times

Been all over turkey, fantastic Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #5 on: March 07, 2021, 11:00:32 AM » I am hoping to start a job in Ankara soon.

Heard the beach is rubbish.

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #6 on: March 07, 2021, 11:37:27 AM » Wtf you doing, selling pineapples like

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #7 on: March 07, 2021, 11:50:45 AM » Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #8 on: March 07, 2021, 11:57:38 AM » Yous will love it matey

Get that lira bought now

Fantastic Country Fantastic people..



Turtle Beach is a fantastic beach..



Been twice Loved it..

They are a bit creepy with young girls .

If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #13 on: March 07, 2021, 03:46:18 PM » Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.



We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.

We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.

3 QUID A BOTTLE FUCK THAT

THE CANARIES DOES ME AND A WEEK IN BENIDORM

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #16 on: March 07, 2021, 06:10:59 PM » Had a great time in Side but nearly 10 years ago, they might have ruined it now, the old part was very historical and interesting when I was there

i went ot Kusadasi in 95 absolute shit hole turks are dirty bastards as well.



worked with a load of german/turks in belgium years ago dodgy as fuck never knew which way to take them you thought you had them on your side then they would just turn on you

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #18 on: March 07, 2021, 06:45:02 PM » Been to Turkey. Kusadasi seemed a spivs paradise. Istanbul is an impressive city in terms of history and geographical position. However at night you just never felt safe even walking around the main square. It was worth seeing but I would not go back.

Re: Side, Turkey « Reply #19 on: March 07, 2021, 07:03:39 PM » I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city

Quote from: Minge on March 07, 2021, 03:41:12 PM

They are a bit creepy with young girls .

If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much

They are a bit creepy with young girls .



Well they are sons of Allah.😄

She is a looker like..



..but no fucking excuse for that type of behaviour

The gold medal for creepy, rude, lairy. pestering, touchy feely twats, must go to the Tunisians. I was almost scrapping every day with the bastards when on holiday. The fuckers were always trying to touch the wife up...the hotel manager even gave her some flowers and asked for a date.

She is a looker like..



..but no fucking excuse for that type of behaviour



The gold medal for creepy, rude, lairy. pestering, touchy feely twats, must go to the Tunisians. I was almost scrapping every day with the bastards when on holiday. The fuckers were always trying to touch the wife up...the hotel manager even gave her some flowers and asked for a date.