March 07, 2021, 11:26:03 PM
Author Topic: Side, Turkey  (Read 420 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 10:04:32 AM »
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:56 AM »
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:07:26 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:04:32 AM
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE
PLENTY OF OTHER NICE RESORTS HAVE A LOOK AT KUSIDASI OR ALTINKUM
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:09:37 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:06:56 AM
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!

Was that in the Antalya region? That is a pain but its prevalant everywhere now eith hawkers and looky looky men. Looking at an AI holiday so likelihood is we will only venture out a few times
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:56 AM »
Been all over turkey, fantastic  :like:
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:00:32 AM »
I am hoping to start a job in Ankara soon.
Heard the beach is rubbish.
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:37:27 AM »
Wtf you doing, selling pineapples like :basil:
BoroPE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:50:45 AM »
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:57:38 AM »
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now
BoroPE
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 11:57:38 AM
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now

Need to get there first. Should get my vaccine soon she will be a bit behind me.  :like:
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 10:16:56 AM
Been all over turkey, fantastic  :like:
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly

Same here,, could never fault the place
just like that
plazmuh
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »
Been twice Loved it..

Fantastic Country Fantastic people..

Turtle Beach is a fantastic beach..

 :like:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:41:12 PM »
If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much  klins
They are a bit creepy with young girls .
barwickred
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:18 PM »
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.

We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:50:53 PM »
We found the Greek islands worse for hassle
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:56:17 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on Today at 03:46:18 PM
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.

We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
3 QUID A BOTTLE FUCK THAT  lost
THE CANARIES DOES ME AND A WEEK IN BENIDORM  oleary
towz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:10:59 PM »
Had a great time in Side but nearly 10 years ago, they might have ruined it now, the old part was very historical and interesting when I was there
V6
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:28:00 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:50:45 AM
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.

i went ot Kusadasi in 95 absolute shit hole turks are dirty bastards as well.

worked with a load of german/turks in belgium years ago dodgy as fuck never knew which way to take them you thought you had them on your side then they would just turn on you
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:45:02 PM »
Been to Turkey. Kusadasi seemed a spivs paradise. Istanbul is an impressive city in terms of history and geographical position. However at night you just never felt safe even walking around the main square. It was worth seeing but I would not go back.
towz
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:03:39 PM »
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:04:26 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:03:39 PM
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city

Were you bummed?
towz
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:49:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:04:26 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:03:39 PM
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city

Were you bummed?

Sadly not
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 03:41:12 PM
If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much  klins
They are a bit creepy with young girls .

Well they are sons of Allah.😄
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:36:37 PM »
The gold medal for creepy, rude, lairy. pestering, touchy feely twats, must go to the Tunisians. I was almost scrapping every day with the bastards when on holiday. The fuckers were always trying to touch the wife up...the hotel manager even gave her some flowers and asked for a date.
She is a looker like..
 mcl
..but no fucking excuse for that type of behaviour
 :mido:
monkeyman
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:51:42 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 09:36:37 PM
The gold medal for creepy, rude, lairy. pestering, touchy feely twats, must go to the Tunisians. I was almost scrapping every day with the bastards when on holiday. The fuckers were always trying to touch the wife up...the hotel manager even gave her some flowers and asked for a date.
She is a looker like..
 mcl
..but no fucking excuse for that type of behaviour
 :mido:
  mcl
