March 07, 2021, 09:49:31 PM
Side, Turkey
Author
Topic: Side, Turkey (Read 375 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 358
Side, Turkey
«
on:
Today
at 10:04:32 AM »
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 761
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:06:56 AM »
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 545
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:07:26 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM
Today
at 10:04:32 AM
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE
PLENTY OF OTHER NICE RESORTS HAVE A LOOK AT KUSIDASI OR ALTINKUM
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 358
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:09:37 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool
Today
at 10:06:56 AM
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!
Was that in the Antalya region? That is a pain but its prevalant everywhere now eith hawkers and looky looky men. Looking at an AI holiday so likelihood is we will only venture out a few times
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 460
Superstar
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:16:56 AM »
Been all over turkey, fantastic
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 761
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:00:32 AM »
I am hoping to start a job in Ankara soon.
Heard the beach is rubbish.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 494
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:37:27 AM »
Wtf you doing, selling pineapples like
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 505
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:50:45 AM »
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 460
Superstar
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:57:38 AM »
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 505
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 11:57:38 AM
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now
Need to get there first. Should get my vaccine soon she will be a bit behind me.
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 325
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 10:16:56 AM
Been all over turkey, fantastic
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly
Same here,, could never fault the place
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 282
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:10:30 PM »
Been twice Loved it..
Fantastic Country Fantastic people..
Turtle Beach is a fantastic beach..
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 460
Superstar
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:41:12 PM »
If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much
They are a bit creepy with young girls .
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 358
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:46:18 PM »
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.
We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 460
Superstar
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:50:53 PM »
We found the Greek islands worse for hassle
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 545
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:56:17 PM »
Quote from: barwickred
Today
at 03:46:18 PM
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.
We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
3 QUID A BOTTLE FUCK THAT
THE CANARIES DOES ME AND A WEEK IN BENIDORM
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 115
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:10:59 PM »
Had a great time in Side but nearly 10 years ago, they might have ruined it now, the old part was very historical and interesting when I was there
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 283
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:28:00 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE
Today
at 11:50:45 AM
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.
i went ot Kusadasi in 95 absolute shit hole turks are dirty bastards as well.
worked with a load of german/turks in belgium years ago dodgy as fuck never knew which way to take them you thought you had them on your side then they would just turn on you
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 902
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:45:02 PM »
Been to Turkey. Kusadasi seemed a spivs paradise. Istanbul is an impressive city in terms of history and geographical position. However at night you just never felt safe even walking around the main square. It was worth seeing but I would not go back.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 115
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:03:39 PM »
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 766
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:04:26 PM »
Quote from: towz
Today
at 07:03:39 PM
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city
Were you bummed?
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 115
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:49:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO
Today
at 07:04:26 PM
Quote from: towz
Today
at 07:03:39 PM
I've wandered around Istanbul plenty of times at night. Never had a problem, great city
Were you bummed?
Sadly not
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 617
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 03:41:12 PM
If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much
They are a bit creepy with young girls .
Well they are sons of Allah.😄
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 128
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:36:37 PM »
The gold medal for creepy, rude, lairy. pestering, touchy feely twats, must go to the Tunisians. I was almost scrapping every day with the bastards when on holiday. The fuckers were always trying to touch the wife up...the hotel manager even gave her some flowers and asked for a date.
She is a looker like..
..but no fucking excuse for that type of behaviour
