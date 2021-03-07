Welcome,
March 07, 2021, 06:37:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Side, Turkey
Author
Topic: Side, Turkey (Read 294 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Side, Turkey
«
on:
Today
at 10:04:32 AM »
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
Holgateoldskool
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:06:56 AM »
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!
monkeyman
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:07:26 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 10:04:32 AM
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?
MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE
PLENTY OF OTHER NICE RESORTS HAVE A LOOK AT KUSIDASI OR ALTINKUM
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:09:37 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 10:06:56 AM
Went a lot of years ago. Didnt really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnt up to much!
Was that in the Antalya region? That is a pain but its prevalant everywhere now eith hawkers and looky looky men. Looking at an AI holiday so likelihood is we will only venture out a few times
Minge
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:16:56 AM »
Been all over turkey, fantastic
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly
kippers
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:00:32 AM »
I am hoping to start a job in Ankara soon.
Heard the beach is rubbish.
Robbso
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:37:27 AM »
Wtf you doing, selling pineapples like
BoroPE
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:50:45 AM »
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.
Minge
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:57:38 AM »
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now
BoroPE
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 11:57:38 AM
Yous will love it matey
Get that lira bought now
Need to get there first. Should get my vaccine soon she will be a bit behind me.
Tommy Cooper
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 10:16:56 AM
Been all over turkey, fantastic
Never had a bad experience, its a very clean country and friendly
Same here,, could never fault the place
plazmuh
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:10:30 PM »
Been twice Loved it..
Fantastic Country Fantastic people..
Turtle Beach is a fantastic beach..
Minge
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:41:12 PM »
If we had a teenage daughter Id probably not like it as much
They are a bit creepy with young girls .
barwickred
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:46:18 PM »
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.
We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
Minge
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:50:53 PM »
We found the Greek islands worse for hassle
monkeyman
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:56:17 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on
Today
at 03:46:18 PM
Hisaronu is a canny place but due to the hike in tax for alcohol we were paying nearly £3 for a bottle of Efes. Exchange rate has gone in our favour again so may be cheaper now.
We love it there, you get a bit hassle occasionally but a firm no thanks and carry on walking and they leave you alone.
3 QUID A BOTTLE FUCK THAT
THE CANARIES DOES ME AND A WEEK IN BENIDORM
towz
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:10:59 PM »
Had a great time in Side but nearly 10 years ago, they might have ruined it now, the old part was very historical and interesting when I was there
V6
Re: Side, Turkey
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:28:00 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 11:50:45 AM
Went twenty odd years ago to Kusadasi said i would never go back. Anyway we are giving it another go this year hopefully. Booked Lara Beach the hotels look unreal.
i went ot Kusadasi in 95 absolute shit hole turks are dirty bastards as well.
worked with a load of german/turks in belgium years ago dodgy as fuck never knew which way to take them you thought you had them on your side then they would just turn on you
