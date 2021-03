MF(c) DOOM

Side, Turkey
« on: Today at 10:04:32 AM »
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?

Holgateoldskool
Re: Side, Turkey
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:56 AM »
Went a lot of years ago. Didnít really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnít up to much!

monkeyman
Re: Side, Turkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:07:26 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:04:32 AM
Dunno why but always had a bit of reticence about going to Turkey, probably some latent prejudice on my behalf. You do seem to get more bang for your buck though in those beach front hotels. Anyone been?

MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE

MY MATE WENT HE SAID IT WAS LIKE A BUILDING SITE

PLENTY OF OTHER NICE RESORTS HAVE A LOOK AT KUSIDASI OR ALTINKUM

MF(c) DOOM
Re: Side, Turkey
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:09:37 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:06:56 AM
Went a lot of years ago. Didnít really like it. Hassled every time you went out - became very tiresome. As this is the only memory of the place it tells me it wasnít up to much!



Was that in the Antalya region? That is a pain but its prevalant everywhere now eith hawkers and looky looky men. Looking at an AI holiday so likelihood is we will only venture out a few times

Minge
Re: Side, Turkey
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:56 AM »

Been all over turkey, fantastic
Never had a bad experience, itís a very clean country and friendly