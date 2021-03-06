Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2021, 07:09:28 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hippo v Rhino
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hippo v Rhino (Read 393 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 949
Hippo v Rhino
«
on:
March 06, 2021, 11:38:10 PM »
Be some fight that like......
In water......Hippo by a knock out...
On land.......🤔ohhh, be close that.......🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 691
Bugger.
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #1 on:
March 07, 2021, 12:11:28 AM »
What if the rhino was really small and wearing a Sainsbury's bag for life to protect itself?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 187
Infant Herpes
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #2 on:
March 07, 2021, 12:26:06 AM »
Hippo by a country mile. Brutal fuckers. They kill more humans in Africa than any other large animal and can run about as fast a rhino. And have you seen the teeth on the cunts? Whereas your average rhino's horn has been sold to some dark age Chinese cunt desperately seeking a hard on.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 550
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #3 on:
March 07, 2021, 12:32:39 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 07, 2021, 12:26:06 AM
Hippo by a country mile. Brutal fuckers. They kill more humans in Africa than any other large animal and can run about as fast a rhino. And have you seen the teeth on the cunts? Whereas your average rhino's horn has been sold to some dark age Chinese cunt desperately seeking a hard on.
SHABBA
«
Last Edit: March 07, 2021, 12:52:04 AM by monkeyman
»
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 925
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #4 on:
March 07, 2021, 12:56:29 AM »
That's vegetarians for you
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 949
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #5 on:
March 07, 2021, 03:54:44 AM »
Good reasoned response Olly me lad,fuck knows what loony tunes is on about,Sainsbury's bag,haaa ahhh haaaa,how we laffed.
It's all Lidl n aldi in Africa.............DAFCUN. 🐙🦀🐸
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 361
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #6 on:
March 07, 2021, 10:22:23 AM »
I emailed David Attenborough about this and he replied...
"If the hippo is too far from water, the rhino probably wins. On land, the rhino has the hippo beat in terms of speed, maneuverability, and weight. The rhino can charge the hippo, and while his horn isnt as hard as the ivory tusks of a hippo, it is still plenty hard enough to penetrate a hippos skin. After enough horn-sized holes are poked through its hide, the hippo will eventually bleed out and die.
If the fight takes place at the edge of the water, say, by a watering hole, then things become more more dicey. The rhino dare not enter the water, and the hippo dare not get too far from the waters edge, lest the rhinos land advantage start to come into play. The smartest outcome for both animals would be a stalemate, with the hippo staying in the water and the rhino staying on the land, but I still count this as a slight victory for the rhino, since the whole reason the rhino is at the water in the first place is to get a drink, and if the hippo stays in the water, the hippo cannot stop the rhino from achieving this objective.
If the fight takes place with both animals in the water, then the hippo almost certainly wins. The hippo has far more speed and maneuverability in the water, and will likely attempt to push the rhino further and further into the water to try and drown the rhino, something it is definitely capable of doing.
Regardless, no matter which animal is the victor, both animals will likely sustain severe damage. It is no wonder that this type of fight rarely occurs in the wild. Honey badgers would knock fuck out of them both"
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 123
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #7 on:
March 07, 2021, 10:28:19 AM »
Surely they could just sit down over a camomile tea and sort it out amicably?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 763
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #8 on:
March 07, 2021, 10:58:53 AM »
Dont think Rhinos swim.
On land Rhino wins by a mile.
Its a tank against a big fat bastard.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 485
Superstar
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #9 on:
March 07, 2021, 11:07:41 AM »
It would need a strong referee, quick on his toes and take no shit,
Polar bear would do a job
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 187
Infant Herpes
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #10 on:
March 07, 2021, 02:26:07 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 07, 2021, 10:22:23 AM
I emailed David Attenborough about this and he replied...
"If the hippo is too far from water, the rhino probably wins. On land, the rhino has the hippo beat in terms of speed, maneuverability, and weight. The rhino can charge the hippo, and while his horn isnt as hard as the ivory tusks of a hippo, it is still plenty hard enough to penetrate a hippos skin. After enough horn-sized holes are poked through its hide, the hippo will eventually bleed out and die.
If the fight takes place at the edge of the water, say, by a watering hole, then things become more more dicey. The rhino dare not enter the water, and the hippo dare not get too far from the waters edge, lest the rhinos land advantage start to come into play. The smartest outcome for both animals would be a stalemate, with the hippo staying in the water and the rhino staying on the land, but I still count this as a slight victory for the rhino, since the whole reason the rhino is at the water in the first place is to get a drink, and if the hippo stays in the water, the hippo cannot stop the rhino from achieving this objective.
If the fight takes place with both animals in the water, then the hippo almost certainly wins. The hippo has far more speed and maneuverability in the water, and will likely attempt to push the rhino further and further into the water to try and drown the rhino, something it is definitely capable of doing.
Regardless, no matter which animal is the victor, both animals will likely sustain severe damage. It is no wonder that this type of fight rarely occurs in the wild. Honey badgers would knock fuck out of them both"
Concerned about the potentially misleading information Attenborough may have given you, I emailed leading naturalist and Asperger'sist Chris Packham. He replied with...
"I wouldn't listen to a word that that cunt Attenborough says. It's typical nonagenarian orthodoxy to expect a rhino to give a hippo an on land kicking. The daft auld cunt is forgetting a couple of things:
1) The rhino's eyesight is worse than a wanking Mr Magoo's
2) The hippo's ability to spray shit
The hippo would whirl his tail whilst shitting. To the Lennie Peters of the animal Kingdom, The Mackem sized pile of shit produced would not only appear to be a hippo, but would crucially SMELL like one. As the rhino ploughs headfirst into the shite, the hippo would rear end the daft cunt into a swamp
I hope this helps. I appreciate your offer of a photograph of your penis as payment for my expertise, but even though I work for the BBC, it is no longer 1978 and such things are now frowned upon. Perhaps a donation to an animal charity would be more appropriate. Or one of your old Razzle mags.
Yours, Chris"
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 485
Superstar
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #11 on:
March 07, 2021, 03:41:49 PM »
My money is on the ref
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 361
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #12 on:
March 07, 2021, 04:11:02 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 07, 2021, 02:26:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 07, 2021, 10:22:23 AM
I emailed David Attenborough about this and he replied...
"If the hippo is too far from water, the rhino probably wins. On land, the rhino has the hippo beat in terms of speed, maneuverability, and weight. The rhino can charge the hippo, and while his horn isnt as hard as the ivory tusks of a hippo, it is still plenty hard enough to penetrate a hippos skin. After enough horn-sized holes are poked through its hide, the hippo will eventually bleed out and die.
If the fight takes place at the edge of the water, say, by a watering hole, then things become more more dicey. The rhino dare not enter the water, and the hippo dare not get too far from the waters edge, lest the rhinos land advantage start to come into play. The smartest outcome for both animals would be a stalemate, with the hippo staying in the water and the rhino staying on the land, but I still count this as a slight victory for the rhino, since the whole reason the rhino is at the water in the first place is to get a drink, and if the hippo stays in the water, the hippo cannot stop the rhino from achieving this objective.
If the fight takes place with both animals in the water, then the hippo almost certainly wins. The hippo has far more speed and maneuverability in the water, and will likely attempt to push the rhino further and further into the water to try and drown the rhino, something it is definitely capable of doing.
Regardless, no matter which animal is the victor, both animals will likely sustain severe damage. It is no wonder that this type of fight rarely occurs in the wild. Honey badgers would knock fuck out of them both"
Concerned about the potentially misleading information Attenborough may have given you, I emailed leading naturalist and Asperger'sist Chris Packham. He replied with...
"I wouldn't listen to a word that that cunt Attenborough says. It's typical nonagenarian orthodoxy to expect a rhino to give a hippo an on land kicking. The daft auld cunt is forgetting a couple of things:
1) The rhino's eyesight is worse than a wanking Mr Magoo's
2) The hippo's ability to spray shit
The hippo would whirl his tail whilst shitting. To the Lennie Peters of the animal Kingdom, The Mackem sized pile of shit produced would not only appear to be a hippo, but would crucially SMELL like one. As the rhino ploughs headfirst into the shite, the hippo would rear end the daft cunt into a swamp
I hope this helps. I appreciate your offer of a photograph of your penis as payment for my expertise, but even though I work for the BBC, it is no longer 1978 and such things are now frowned upon. Perhaps a donation to an animal charity would be more appropriate. Or one of your old Razzle mags.
Yours, Chris"
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 949
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:55:03 PM »
So,what if,and it's a big what if,the type of what if yer only find on YouTube at daft o'clock int morning...
Said protagonists are at the waters edge....both giving it large...
A beeg fuck off 28 ft crock oh fucking dile pops up..........easy lads,ya know the rules,3 knockdowns and............I eat the loser.
Struggling to think of any mammal that could put a crock t sleep,apart from me jibber jabbering.....mebee crocodile Dundee
🐊 's rock.................Shabba n'that.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 691
Bugger.
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:59:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 06:55:03 PM
So,what if,and it's a big what if,the type of what if yer only find on YouTube at daft o'clock int morning...
Said protagonists are at the waters edge....both giving it large...
A beeg fuck off 28 ft crock oh fucking dile pops up..........easy lads,ya know the rules,3 knockdowns and............I eat the loser.
Struggling to think of any mammal that could put a crock t sleep,apart from me jibber jabbering.....mebee crocodile Dundee
🐊 's rock.................Shabba n'that.
What if the hippy was wearing a top hat and the the rhinosnail was wearing a nappy?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 791
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:05:14 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 07, 2021, 02:26:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 07, 2021, 10:22:23 AM
I emailed David Attenborough about this and he replied...
"If the hippo is too far from water, the rhino probably wins. On land, the rhino has the hippo beat in terms of speed, maneuverability, and weight. The rhino can charge the hippo, and while his horn isnt as hard as the ivory tusks of a hippo, it is still plenty hard enough to penetrate a hippos skin. After enough horn-sized holes are poked through its hide, the hippo will eventually bleed out and die.
If the fight takes place at the edge of the water, say, by a watering hole, then things become more more dicey. The rhino dare not enter the water, and the hippo dare not get too far from the waters edge, lest the rhinos land advantage start to come into play. The smartest outcome for both animals would be a stalemate, with the hippo staying in the water and the rhino staying on the land, but I still count this as a slight victory for the rhino, since the whole reason the rhino is at the water in the first place is to get a drink, and if the hippo stays in the water, the hippo cannot stop the rhino from achieving this objective.
If the fight takes place with both animals in the water, then the hippo almost certainly wins. The hippo has far more speed and maneuverability in the water, and will likely attempt to push the rhino further and further into the water to try and drown the rhino, something it is definitely capable of doing.
Regardless, no matter which animal is the victor, both animals will likely sustain severe damage. It is no wonder that this type of fight rarely occurs in the wild. Honey badgers would knock fuck out of them both"
Concerned about the potentially misleading information Attenborough may have given you, I emailed leading naturalist and Asperger'sist Chris Packham. He replied with...
"I wouldn't listen to a word that that cunt Attenborough says. It's typical nonagenarian orthodoxy to expect a rhino to give a hippo an on land kicking. The daft auld cunt is forgetting a couple of things:
1) The rhino's eyesight is worse than a wanking Mr Magoo's
2) The hippo's ability to spray shit
The hippo would whirl his tail whilst shitting. To the Lennie Peters of the animal Kingdom, The Mackem sized pile of shit produced would not only appear to be a hippo, but would crucially SMELL like one. As the rhino ploughs headfirst into the shite, the hippo would rear end the daft cunt into a swamp
I hope this helps. I appreciate your offer of a photograph of your penis as payment for my expertise, but even though I work for the BBC, it is no longer 1978 and such things are now frowned upon. Perhaps a donation to an animal charity would be more appropriate. Or one of your old Razzle mags.
Yours, Chris"
Wise words.
Thanks for sharing.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 691
Bugger.
Re: Hippo v Rhino
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:05:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:05:14 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 07, 2021, 02:26:07 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on March 07, 2021, 10:22:23 AM
I emailed David Attenborough about this and he replied...
"If the hippo is too far from water, the rhino probably wins. On land, the rhino has the hippo beat in terms of speed, maneuverability, and weight. The rhino can charge the hippo, and while his horn isnt as hard as the ivory tusks of a hippo, it is still plenty hard enough to penetrate a hippos skin. After enough horn-sized holes are poked through its hide, the hippo will eventually bleed out and die.
If the fight takes place at the edge of the water, say, by a watering hole, then things become more more dicey. The rhino dare not enter the water, and the hippo dare not get too far from the waters edge, lest the rhinos land advantage start to come into play. The smartest outcome for both animals would be a stalemate, with the hippo staying in the water and the rhino staying on the land, but I still count this as a slight victory for the rhino, since the whole reason the rhino is at the water in the first place is to get a drink, and if the hippo stays in the water, the hippo cannot stop the rhino from achieving this objective.
If the fight takes place with both animals in the water, then the hippo almost certainly wins. The hippo has far more speed and maneuverability in the water, and will likely attempt to push the rhino further and further into the water to try and drown the rhino, something it is definitely capable of doing.
Regardless, no matter which animal is the victor, both animals will likely sustain severe damage. It is no wonder that this type of fight rarely occurs in the wild. Honey badgers would knock fuck out of them both"
Concerned about the potentially misleading information Attenborough may have given you, I emailed leading naturalist and Asperger'sist Chris Packham. He replied with...
"I wouldn't listen to a word that that cunt Attenborough says. It's typical nonagenarian orthodoxy to expect a rhino to give a hippo an on land kicking. The daft auld cunt is forgetting a couple of things:
1) The rhino's eyesight is worse than a wanking Mr Magoo's
2) The hippo's ability to spray shit
The hippo would whirl his tail whilst shitting. To the Lennie Peters of the animal Kingdom, The Mackem sized pile of shit produced would not only appear to be a hippo, but would crucially SMELL like one. As the rhino ploughs headfirst into the shite, the hippo would rear end the daft cunt into a swamp
I hope this helps. I appreciate your offer of a photograph of your penis as payment for my expertise, but even though I work for the BBC, it is no longer 1978 and such things are now frowned upon. Perhaps a donation to an animal charity would be more appropriate. Or one of your old Razzle mags.
Yours, Chris"
Wise words.
Thanks for sharing.
Gross.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...