March 07, 2021, 12:17:21 AM
Author Topic: Hippo v Rhino  (Read 29 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 PM »
Be some fight that like......

In water......Hippo by a knock out...

On land.......🤔ohhh, be close that.......🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:28 AM »
What if the rhino was really small and wearing a Sainsbury's bag for life to protect itself?
