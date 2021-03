Robbso

Posts: 14 464 Isolation « on: Today at 09:01:39 PM » Get me fucking jabbed in the arm Fucking hell its boring, been contacted by NHS as a named contact of a positive COVID test. Got tested, came back negative but still have to isolate till next Saturday. I never thought Id look forward to meetings from work but taking part in 2 or 3 a day on teams is breaking the monotony at least.Get me fucking jabbed in the arm Logged

Posts: 336 Re: Isolation « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:53 PM » That's what you get for having the app delete the fucker after this or you will be self isolating every two weeks Logged

Posts: 14 464 Re: Isolation « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:22 PM » I had no choice it was work related, sent home and got a text and email. Its the first time in a year so how exactly will it happen to me every two weeks Logged

Posts: 24 591The ace face. Re: Isolation « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:06 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:01:39 PM Get me fucking jabbed in the arm

Fucking hell its boring, been contacted by NHS as a named contact of a positive COVID test. Got tested, came back negative but still have to isolate till next Saturday. I never thought Id look forward to meetings from work but taking part in 2 or 3 a day on teams is breaking the monotony at least.Get me fucking jabbed in the arm Learn to fill your time usefully you thick twat. I could do with a fortnight's dossing I've got things to do.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 14 464 Re: Isolation « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:45:55 PM » You like being on your own, just as well, you cardigan wearing hermit Logged

Posts: 24 591The ace face. Re: Isolation « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:53:04 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:45:55 PM

You like being on your own, just as well, you cardigan wearing hermit



I haven't owned a cardigan since 1992, fuck knows why I bought it, looked like a Val Doonican reject. 😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

