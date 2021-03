Robbso

Robbso
Isolation « on: Today at 09:01:39 PM » Get me fucking jabbed in the arm Fucking hell its boring, been contacted by NHS as a named contact of a positive COVID test. Got tested, came back negative but still have to isolate till next Saturday. I never thought Id look forward to meetings from work but taking part in 2 or 3 a day on teams is breaking the monotony at least.Get me fucking jabbed in the arm