Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Bent referee « on: March 06, 2021, 06:02:23 PM » Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Bent referee « Reply #1 on: March 06, 2021, 06:06:47 PM »



I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.



Arrogant little fucking coward.



Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: Bent referee « Reply #2 on: March 06, 2021, 06:09:29 PM » You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡

Teamboro

Re: Bent referee « Reply #3 on: March 06, 2021, 06:26:42 PM » The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 537





Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Bent referee « Reply #4 on: March 06, 2021, 07:22:47 PM » Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.

Gramsci

Re: Bent referee « Reply #5 on: March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM » Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Bent referee « Reply #6 on: March 06, 2021, 07:58:09 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.
Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.
The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.



Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.



Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.



The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.



Robbso

Re: Bent referee « Reply #7 on: March 06, 2021, 08:02:28 PM » 50/50 for me their penalty, ref initially gave a corner, someone got in his ear and he changed the decision, funny how no one intervened when Bola scored a perfectly good goal. All 4 officials at fault in my humble opinion

Gramsci

Posts: 8 430 Re: Bent referee « Reply #8 on: March 06, 2021, 08:53:45 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 06, 2021, 07:58:09 PM Quote from: Gramsci on March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville



Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.



Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.



The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.





Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then

Robbso

Re: Bent referee « Reply #10 on: March 06, 2021, 09:13:27 PM » Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now

Robbso

Re: Bent referee « Reply #12 on: March 06, 2021, 09:17:41 PM » Not since Christmas anyway

myboro

Re: Bent referee « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:00:57 AM »

Ours was a goal no foul by us, Swansea commentator said it was a pen or a goal.

Never a pen to them kicked through his leg



There are times when being right is no consolation.



Conclusion on QUEST.
Ours was a goal no foul by us, Swansea commentator said it was a pen or a goal.
Never a pen to them kicked through his leg
There are times when being right is no consolation.
REF was BENT

Ben G



Re: Bent referee « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:46:15 AM » We have been on the end of some shockers this season.

towz

Re: Bent referee « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:13:30 AM » Doesn't even surprise me anymore. Not sure why every ref seems to hate us but there it is

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 000Fred West ruined my wife Re: Bent referee « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 AM » Like the cut of Warnock's jib.



Steve Cooper's Dad was a ref.



The bellend insisting he and the fuckwit nation club are "classy" just adds fuel to the flames. Logged

Pile

Posts: 41 514 Re: Bent referee « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 06, 2021, 07:58:09 PM Quote from: Gramsci on March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville



Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.



Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.



The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.





Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.



The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen. Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

Gingerpig

Posts: 849 Re: Bent referee « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:58:03 AM » Warnock normally gets little sympathy from the media , but all apart from Swansea related people agree with what he said .



Used to like Cooper ,but what he spouted was pure shite about a non penalty .......you could tell by the way they fkin celebrated at end !!!! Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 628The ace face. Re: Bent referee « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 06, 2021, 07:58:09 PM Quote from: Gramsci on March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville



Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.



Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.



The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.





Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

The angle from behind the goal shows he got his foot to the ball as the shot was struck so he didnt impede the player.

John Theone

Posts: 91 Re: Bent referee « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 AM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:54:23 AM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 06, 2021, 07:58:09 PM Quote from: Gramsci on March 06, 2021, 07:48:48 PM Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville



Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.



Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.



The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.





Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.



The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Are you fucking blind Pile?



Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.







Are you fucking blind Pile?
Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.

John Theone

Posts: 91 Re: Bent referee « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:58:03 AM Warnock normally gets little sympathy from the media , but all apart from Swansea related people agree with what he said .



Used to like Cooper ,but what he spouted was pure shite about a non penalty .......you could tell by the way they fkin celebrated at end !!!!



There was as shot of Ayew smirking to his pals as we surrounded the Ref in protest



He's still an ugly cunt though isn't he - face only a Mother could love



There was as shot of Ayew smirking to his pals as we surrounded the Ref in protest
He's still an ugly cunt though isn't he - face only a Mother could love

Robbso

Re: Bent referee « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 AM » If theres doubt it isnt a penalty, he gave a corner!!