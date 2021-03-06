|
Pile
|
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.
Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.
The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.
The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Warnock normally gets little sympathy from the media , but all apart from Swansea related people agree with what he said .
Used to like Cooper ,but what he spouted was pure shite about a non penalty .......you could tell by the way they fkin celebrated at end !!!!
There was as shot of Ayew smirking to his pals as we surrounded the Ref in protest
He's still an ugly cunt though isn't he - face only a Mother could love
|
|
|
|
