March 07, 2021, 11:40:14 AM
Author Topic: Bent referee  (Read 616 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 PM »
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:47 PM »
Looked fucking fixed that.

I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.

Arrogant little fucking coward.

 :meltdown:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:09:29 PM »
You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡
Teamboro
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 PM »
The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:22:47 PM »
Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM »
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 PM »
50/50 for me their penalty, ref initially gave a corner, someone got in his ear and he changed the decision, funny how no one intervened when Bola scored a perfectly good goal. All 4 officials at fault in my humble opinion
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:

The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:53:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:

The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then 

The ref cost us the game with his two ridiculous/dodgy decisions.

 
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM »
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:

I don't think he supports them this season.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 PM »
Not since Christmas anyway
myboro
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:00:57 AM »
Conclusion on QUEST.
Ours was a goal no foul by us, Swansea commentator said it was a pen or a goal.
Never a pen to them kicked through his leg

There are times when being right is no consolation.

REF was BENT 
Ben G
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:46:15 AM »
We have been on the end of some shockers this season.
towz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:13:30 AM »
Doesn't even surprise me anymore. Not sure why every ref seems to hate us but there it is
Gramsci
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:17:52 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:

I don't think he supports them this season.

Always loved Citeh me  mcl
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:47:35 AM »
Like the cut of Warnock's jib.

Steve Cooper's Dad was a ref.

The bellend insisting he and the fuckwit nation club are "classy" just adds fuel to the flames.
Pile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:51:31 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 09:47:35 AM
Like the cut of Warnock's jib.

Steve Cooper's Dad was a ref.

The bellend insisting he and the fuckwit nation club are "classy" just adds fuel to the flames.
Classy you say? 😂
Pile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:54:23 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.
Gingerpig
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:58:03 AM »
Warnock normally gets little sympathy from the media , but all apart from Swansea related people agree with what he said .

Used to like Cooper ,but what he spouted was pure shite about a non penalty .......you could tell by the way they fkin celebrated at end !!!!
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:21:13 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:

The angle from behind the goal shows he got his foot to the ball as the shot was struck so he didnt impede the player.
John Theone
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:22:33 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:54:23 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Are you fucking blind Pile?

Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.

 
John Theone
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:25:29 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:58:03 AM
Warnock normally gets little sympathy from the media , but all apart from Swansea related people agree with what he said .

Used to like Cooper ,but what he spouted was pure shite about a non penalty .......you could tell by the way they fkin celebrated at end !!!!

There was as shot of Ayew smirking to his pals as we surrounded the Ref in protest

He's still an ugly cunt though isn't he - face only a Mother could love

 
Pile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:33:17 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:22:33 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:54:23 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Are you fucking blind Pile?

Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.

 


It doesnt look that way from the angle used on sky sports. Going off the angle used by quest I would agree Saville touched it but not from the other direction.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:45:07 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:33:17 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:22:33 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:54:23 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Are you fucking blind Pile?

Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.

 


It doesnt look that way from the angle used on sky sports. Going off the angle used by quest I would agree Saville touched it but not from the other direction.
So not a penalty.
Pile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:14:21 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:45:07 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:33:17 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 10:22:33 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:54:23 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Saville didnt touch the ball. Their player shot before Saville fouled him but that doesnt make it not a penalty. The ref got it right.

The Bolasie/Bola one was a disgrace. Bolasie was fouled and it should have been a pen. The whistle went before Bolas shot too. He should have played the advantage and if Bola missed awarded a pen.

Are you fucking blind Pile?

Savile clearly touches the ball hence why the Ref gave a corner - the player kicks the back of his foot and falls over.

 


It doesnt look that way from the angle used on sky sports. Going off the angle used by quest I would agree Saville touched it but not from the other direction.
So not a penalty.
Depending on which angle you use. The quest one makes it look like Saville touches the ball and their player kicked Savilles foot (foul or corner), the other one makes it look like their player kicked the ball and Saville kicked the player (pen).
Robbso
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:35:58 AM »
If theres doubt it isnt a penalty, he gave a corner!!
