Author Topic: Bent referee  (Read 516 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy Cooper


« on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 PM »
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:47 PM »
Looked fucking fixed that.

I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.

Arrogant little fucking coward.

 :meltdown:
Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy Cooper


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:09:29 PM »
You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡
Teamboro
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 PM »
The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:22:47 PM »
Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.
Gramsci
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM »
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 PM »
50/50 for me their penalty, ref initially gave a corner, someone got in his ear and he changed the decision, funny how no one intervened when Bola scored a perfectly good goal. All 4 officials at fault in my humble opinion
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:

The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:53:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville

Saville won the ball - their player kicked him. 

Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless. 

The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.

 :meltdown:

The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then 

The ref cost us the game with his two ridiculous/dodgy decisions.

 
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM »
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:

I don't think he supports them this season.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 PM »
Not since Christmas anyway
myboro
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:00:57 AM »
Conclusion on QUEST.
Ours was a goal no foul by us, Swansea commentator said it was a pen or a goal.
Never a pen to them kicked through his leg

There are times when being right is no consolation.

REF was BENT 
Ben G
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:46:15 AM »
We have been on the end of some shockers this season.
towz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:13:30 AM »
Doesn't even surprise me anymore. Not sure why every ref seems to hate us but there it is
Gramsci
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:17:52 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now :basil:

I don't think he supports them this season.

Always loved Citeh me  mcl
Westlane_rightwinger
Westlane_rightwinger


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:47:35 AM »
Like the cut of Warnock's jib.

Steve Cooper's Dad was a ref.

The bellend insisting he and the fuckwit nation club are "classy" just adds fuel to the flames.
