March 07, 2021, 09:48:09 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bent referee
Topic: Bent referee (Read 515 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Bent referee
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:02:23 PM »
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:47 PM »
Looked fucking fixed that.
I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.
Arrogant little fucking coward.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 591
The ace face.
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:09:29 PM »
You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 245
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:42 PM »
The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 525
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:22:47 PM »
Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 430
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:48 PM »
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.
Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.
The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 464
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:28 PM »
50/50 for me their penalty, ref initially gave a corner, someone got in his ear and he changed the decision, funny how no one intervened when Bola scored a perfectly good goal. All 4 officials at fault in my humble opinion
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 430
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.
Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.
The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.
The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:53:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 07:48:48 PM
Our "goal" was definitely a mistake, Boalsie got the ball and was then kicked. Only seen the angle of the penna on Sky but it looked a penalty to me....either way that was a poor challenge from Saville
Saville won the ball - their player kicked him.
Plus he wasn't showing studs and wasn't two footed or reckless.
The ref gave a corner first for fuck's sake.
The point is, you fly in like that from the side and you always run the risk.....it was high risk, with low reward and cost us the game....poor challenge then
The ref cost us the game with his two ridiculous/dodgy decisions.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 464
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:27 PM »
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 750
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now
I don't think he supports them this season.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 464
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:41 PM »
Not since Christmas anyway
myboro
Offline
Posts: 925
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:00:57 AM »
Conclusion on QUEST.
Ours was a goal no foul by us, Swansea commentator said it was a pen or a goal.
Never a pen to them kicked through his leg
There are times when being right is no consolation.
REF was BENT
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 193
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:46:15 AM »
We have been on the end of some shockers this season.
Tory Cunt
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 112
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:13:30 AM »
Doesn't even surprise me anymore. Not sure why every ref seems to hate us but there it is
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 430
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:17:52 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:14:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:13:27 PM
Fuck me if it was the bindippers gramsci would be on 25th excuse by now
I don't think he supports them this season.
Always loved Citeh me
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 000
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:47:35 AM »
Like the cut of Warnock's jib.
Steve Cooper's Dad was a ref.
The bellend insisting he and the fuckwit nation club are "classy" just adds fuel to the flames.
Loading...