Author Topic: Bent referee  (Read 174 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: Today at 06:02:23 PM »
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:06:47 PM »
Looked fucking fixed that.

I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.

Arrogant little fucking coward.

 :meltdown:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:09:29 PM »
You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:26:42 PM »
The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:22:47 PM »
Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
