Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 06, 2021, 07:33:35 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bent referee
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bent referee (Read 174 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 586
The ace face.
Bent referee
«
on:
Today
at 06:02:23 PM »
Fucking robbed for the goal, robbed for the penna.😡😡
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 745
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:06:47 PM »
Looked fucking fixed that.
I'd have lamped the cunt if I was playing.
Arrogant little fucking coward.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 586
The ace face.
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:09:29 PM »
You cant guess a decision, he gave a corner until Swansea complained. Maddo said the lino on the far side gave it. 😡
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 245
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:26:42 PM »
The ref was against us watched it the good disallowed was a goal or penalty there penalty was 50-50 defiantly a 3 points loss on referee decisions
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 8 525
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bent referee
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:22:47 PM »
Happens too often to us. Refs are abysmal in this league.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...