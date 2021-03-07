Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Our classrooms next week  (Read 544 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM »
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 

John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 PM »
How is it a joke?

Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?

Unless you really do find it amusing?

Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving

2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter Rankings
The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019

The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations

Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report

1. India
2. United States
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Russia
7. Canada
8. Singapore
9. Belgium
10. Ireland
11. China
12. South Korea
13. Spain
14. Japan
15. Germany
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Finland
19. Denmark
20. New Zealand
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 



There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM »
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

Lazy fucking Marxists the lot of em

 :ukfist:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.
Archie Stevens
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:53 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Dinnae fret laddie.
It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.
A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.
Or they could just be insufferable fannies....
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:34:35 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Doing their job - for which they were paid well

 :steptoe:
Minge
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:13 AM »
They complain that their job dosnt end at school, and they have to finish marking etc... at home .

Well, make their work day 8.30 - 6pm , and not 9am -3.30pm lazy cunts already get too much money .
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:38:48 AM »
Have you managed to get a bite yet minge, just asking for a teacher and a nurse
Minge
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:58:22 AM »
  jc


Another thing, why was it only my school that the female teachers didnt buck the students ?
I had hair and everything, but it just didnt happen
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:17:16 PM »
89 days a year holiday. Lets have a five term year with only three weeks break in the summer. Teachers working day should be 8 am till 5.30 pm. Pupils finish at  4 pm. Teachers do their marking and prep 4 till 5. They then can go home to proper home work balance. Teachers to have 35 days a year holiday to allow for the extension of the school year. This brings teachers into line with private sector workers. Government then tackles the anti work culture in the rest of the Public Sector. If the Public Sector workforce doesnt like it,then let them find a job in the real world.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:20:20 PM »
1 hour a day for all lesson planning and marking  monkey monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:25:04 PM »
Marking is the time consuming element. Most teachers do not need to spend a great deal on prep. After all teachers are mainly going though the same syllabus year after year. Some A level teachers for example have Been teaching the same syllabus content for decades. Teachers also get free periods in which they can mark and prepare. All the teachers  I know did bugger all prep in the six weeks holiday whilst caravaning in France.
Minge
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:49:32 PM »
All that time off  :meltdown: and I bet they still get 15k a year !
Lazy money grabbing cunts  :unlike:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:56:52 PM »
Starting salary outside London is £25700.
King of the North
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:56:52 PM
Starting salary outside London is £25700.

So well below the uk average salary then
Spidoolie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:13:48 PM »
My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.

A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.

I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".
Logged
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:20:34 PM »
Bitterness, usually stemming from jealousy because of their pensions. Public servants arent tolerated on here.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 06:13:48 PM
My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.

A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.

I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".


Hang on, I'll just get my violin.



:nige:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:28:44 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 06:01:08 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:56:52 PM
Starting salary outside London is £25700.

So well below the uk average salary then

Do you understand averages? The average salary in the UK is £30,800.This does not mean everyone earns £30,800 I wonder what the average salary is for the Tees Valley region. In addition I quoted starting salary outside London. Have a look at the Teachers Pay Scales and you will find they are pretty generous. Not to mention the holidays ,and the final salary pensions. Its almost impossible to sack an incompetent teacher,so a job for life. Mind you the teacher union bosses are all refugees from the classroom. They couldnt get out of the job quick enough so they can help themselves to eye watering salaries and pensions.
Minge
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:31:32 PM »
Work with me for a day, shell soon go back to schooling  :pope2:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:39:54 PM »
Some teachers are sound some do not care and idle. Not sure what the ratio is as it's not measured. I remember confronting a Chemistry teacher over some homework assessment my lad had done.He had been struggling a while. I did it and guided him to help him. Weeks later at parents evening I asked about his teacher about the mark and he said it was C. Cheeky cunt I thought.

I asked could I see the marked paper. After repeated requests he said he'd lost it. Lazy cunt. It was a model answer.
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:47:17 PM »
Another one of *them* parents  monkey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:17:07 PM »
A fucking C, the cheeky cunt. Felt like it was my evening  :nige:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:17:16 PM
89 days a year holiday. Lets have a five term year with only three weeks break in the summer. Teachers working day should be 8 am till 5.30 pm. Pupils finish at  4 pm. Teachers do their marking and prep 4 till 5. They then can go home to proper home work balance. Teachers to have 35 days a year holiday to allow for the extension of the school year. This brings teachers into line with private sector workers. Government then tackles the anti work culture in the rest of the Public Sector. If the Public Sector workforce doesnt like it,then let them find a job in the real world.
Heres miserable bill, you must be shitting yourself incase we make the play offs.😁
Logged
Spidoolie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:48:18 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 06:22:27 PM
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 06:13:48 PM
My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.

A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.

I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".




Hang on, I'll just get my violin.



:nige:

No need for the violin Tommy she's tough as old boots. I was just trying to redress the balance for the
anti- teacher brigade. I repeat, none of them could or would do it.
King of the North
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:09:25 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:28:44 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 06:01:08 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:56:52 PM
Starting salary outside London is £25700.

So well below the uk average salary then

Do you understand averages? The average salary in the UK is £30,800.This does not mean everyone earns £30,800 I wonder what the average salary is for the Tees Valley region. In addition I quoted starting salary outside London. Have a look at the Teachers Pay Scales and you will find they are pretty generous. Not to mention the holidays ,and the final salary pensions. Its almost impossible to sack an incompetent teacher,so a job for life. Mind you the teacher union bosses are all refugees from the classroom. They couldnt get out of the job quick enough so they can help themselves to eye watering salaries and pensions.




You often come across as a very bitter man on here bill.


Teachers, in my opinion, deserve every penny they get and more.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:14:20 PM »
Normally takes teachers 10 years to start earning 40k ish.

It is a very left wing profession which in itself does not create a healthy learning environment
Bill Buxton
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:20:35 PM »
King of the North. Not bitter at all. Mind you I do have a view about the Public Sector,and its far from complimentary.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:20:33 PM »
Now the threat of school closures if pupils don't wear masks. Do these teachers ever intend to do the job they are paid to do?
