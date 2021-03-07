|
John Theone
How is it a joke?
Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?
Unless you really do find it amusing?
Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving
2020 World Best Education Systems 2nd Quarter Rankings
The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019
The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations
Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report
1. India
2. United States
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Russia
7. Canada
8. Singapore
9. Belgium
10. Ireland
11. China
12. South Korea
13. Spain
14. Japan
15. Germany
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Finland
19. Denmark
20. New Zealand
Archie Stevens
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.
In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.
Dinnae fret laddie.
It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.
A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.
Or they could just be insufferable fannies....
John Theone
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.
In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.
Doing their job - for which they were paid well
Spidoolie
My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.
A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.
I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".
Hang on, I'll just get my violin.
No need for the violin Tommy she's tough as old boots. I was just trying to redress the balance for the
anti- teacher brigade. I repeat, none of them could or would do it.
King of the North
Starting salary outside London is £25700.
So well below the uk average salary then
Do you understand averages? The average salary in the UK is £30,800.This does not mean everyone earns £30,800 I wonder what the average salary is for the Tees Valley region. In addition I quoted starting salary outside London. Have a look at the Teachers Pay Scales and you will find they are pretty generous. Not to mention the holidays ,and the final salary pensions. Its almost impossible to sack an incompetent teacher,so a job for life. Mind you the teacher union bosses are all refugees from the classroom. They couldnt get out of the job quick enough so they can help themselves to eye watering salaries and pensions.
You often come across as a very bitter man on here bill.
Teachers, in my opinion, deserve every penny they get and more.
