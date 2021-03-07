Wee_Willie

Our classrooms next week « on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM »



Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 PM »



How is it a joke?Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?Unless you really do find it amusing?Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter RankingsThe NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nationsThose results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report1. India2. United States3. United Kingdom4. Australia5. Brazil6. Russia7. Canada8. Singapore9. Belgium10. Ireland11. China12. South Korea13. Spain14. Japan15. Germany16. Switzerland17. Sweden18. Finland19. Denmark20. New Zealand

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM





Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke.

There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.



In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well. In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well. Logged

Archie Stevens

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:53 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.



In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Dinnae fret laddie.

It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.

A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.

Or they could just be insufferable fannies.... Dinnae fret laddie.It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.Or they could just be insufferable fannies.... Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:13 AM » They complain that their job dosnt end at school, and they have to finish marking etc... at home .



Well, make their work day 8.30 - 6pm , and not 9am -3.30pm lazy cunts already get too much money .

Posts: 14 488 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:38:48 AM » Have you managed to get a bite yet minge, just asking for a teacher and a nurse Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:58:22 AM »





Another thing, why was it only my school that the female teachers didnt buck the students ?

I had hair and everything, but it just didnt happen Another thing, why was it only my school that the female teachers didnt buck the students ?I had hair and everything, but it just didnt happen « Last Edit: Today at 12:02:01 PM by Minge » Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:17:16 PM » 89 days a year holiday. Lets have a five term year with only three weeks break in the summer. Teachers working day should be 8 am till 5.30 pm. Pupils finish at 4 pm. Teachers do their marking and prep 4 till 5. They then can go home to proper home work balance. Teachers to have 35 days a year holiday to allow for the extension of the school year. This brings teachers into line with private sector workers. Government then tackles the anti work culture in the rest of the Public Sector. If the Public Sector workforce doesnt like it,then let them find a job in the real world.

Bill Buxton

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:25:04 PM » Marking is the time consuming element. Most teachers do not need to spend a great deal on prep. After all teachers are mainly going though the same syllabus year after year. Some A level teachers for example have Been teaching the same syllabus content for decades. Teachers also get free periods in which they can mark and prepare. All the teachers I know did bugger all prep in the six weeks holiday whilst caravaning in France.

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:49:32 PM » and I bet they still get 15k a year !

Lazy money grabbing cunts All that time off

Lazy money grabbing cunts All that time offand I bet they still get 15k a year !Lazy money grabbing cunts Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:13:48 PM » My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.



A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.



I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad". Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:20:34 PM » Bitterness, usually stemming from jealousy because of their pensions. Public servants arent tolerated on here.

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #19 on: Today at 06:22:27 PM » Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 06:13:48 PM My daughter is a SEN teacher and she has worked as normal during the covid pandemic. She has been punched, spat on and verbally assaulted. Added to that she has to deal with special needs kids pissing and shitting themselves and the aftermath of their distress afterwards. Then of course she has to actually teach them. She does a lot of lesson prep both after hours at school or at home. She buys educational stuff relevant to their needs out of her own pocket.



A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.



I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".



A job I and I reckon most of the anti teacher brigade on here would not / could not do.



I ask her why she does it and she just replies " I love those kids dad".





Hang on, I'll just get my violin.







Hang on, I'll just get my violin. Logged

Posts: 4 901 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:28:44 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Today at 06:01:08 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:56:52 PM Starting salary outside London is £25700.



So well below the uk average salary then



Do you understand averages? The average salary in the UK is £30,800.This does not mean everyone earns £30,800 I wonder what the average salary is for the Tees Valley region. In addition I quoted starting salary outside London. Have a look at the Teachers Pay Scales and you will find they are pretty generous. Not to mention the holidays ,and the final salary pensions. Its almost impossible to sack an incompetent teacher,so a job for life. Mind you the teacher union bosses are all refugees from the classroom. They couldnt get out of the job quick enough so they can help themselves to eye watering salaries and pensions.





So well below the uk average salary thenDo you understand averages? The average salary in the UK is £30,800.This does not mean everyone earns £30,800 I wonder what the average salary is for the Tees Valley region. In addition I quoted starting salary outside London. Have a look at the Teachers Pay Scales and you will find they are pretty generous. Not to mention the holidays ,and the final salary pensions. Its almost impossible to sack an incompetent teacher,so a job for life. Mind you the teacher union bosses are all refugees from the classroom. They couldnt get out of the job quick enough so they can help themselves to eye watering salaries and pensions. « Last Edit: Today at 06:31:17 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:31:32 PM » Work with me for a day, shell soon go back to schooling

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:39:54 PM » Some teachers are sound some do not care and idle. Not sure what the ratio is as it's not measured. I remember confronting a Chemistry teacher over some homework assessment my lad had done.He had been struggling a while. I did it and guided him to help him. Weeks later at parents evening I asked about his teacher about the mark and he said it was C. Cheeky cunt I thought.



I asked could I see the marked paper. After repeated requests he said he'd lost it. Lazy cunt. It was a model answer.



I asked could I see the marked paper. After repeated requests he said he'd lost it. Lazy cunt. It was a model answer. Logged

Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:23:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:17:16 PM 89 days a year holiday. Lets have a five term year with only three weeks break in the summer. Teachers working day should be 8 am till 5.30 pm. Pupils finish at 4 pm. Teachers do their marking and prep 4 till 5. They then can go home to proper home work balance. Teachers to have 35 days a year holiday to allow for the extension of the school year. This brings teachers into line with private sector workers. Government then tackles the anti work culture in the rest of the Public Sector. If the Public Sector workforce doesnt like it,then let them find a job in the real world.

Heres miserable bill, you must be shitting yourself incase we make the play offs.😁

Heres miserable bill, you must be shitting yourself incase we make the play offs.😁 Heres miserable bill, you must be shitting yourself incase we make the play offs.😁 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "