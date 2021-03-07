Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Our classrooms next week  (Read 304 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 508



« on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM »
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 

John Theone
Posts: 83


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 PM »
How is it a joke?

Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?

Unless you really do find it amusing?

Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving

2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter Rankings
The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019

The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations

Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report

1. India
2. United States
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Russia
7. Canada
8. Singapore
9. Belgium
10. Ireland
11. China
12. South Korea
13. Spain
14. Japan
15. Germany
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Finland
19. Denmark
20. New Zealand
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 357



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 



There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 895


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM »
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.
John Theone
Posts: 83


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

Lazy fucking Marxists the lot of em

 :ukfist:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 357



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.
Archie Stevens
Posts: 287


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:53 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Dinnae fret laddie.
It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.
A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.
Or they could just be insufferable fannies....
John Theone
Posts: 83


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:34:35 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Doing their job - for which they were paid well

 :steptoe:
Minge
Posts: 10 437

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:13 AM »
They complain that their job dosnt end at school, and they have to finish marking etc... at home .

Well, make their work day 8.30 - 6pm , and not 9am -3.30pm lazy cunts already get too much money .
Robbso
Posts: 14 467


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:38:48 AM »
Have you managed to get a bite yet minge, just asking for a teacher and a nurse
Logged
