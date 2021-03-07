Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 508







Posts: 9 508 Our classrooms next week « on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM »



Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 83





Posts: 83 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 PM »



Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?



Unless you really do find it amusing?







Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving



2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter Rankings

The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019



The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations



Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report



1. India

2. United States

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Brazil

6. Russia

7. Canada

8. Singapore

9. Belgium

10. Ireland

11. China

12. South Korea

13. Spain

14. Japan

15. Germany

16. Switzerland

17. Sweden

18. Finland

19. Denmark

20. New Zealand How is it a joke?Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?Unless you really do find it amusing?Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter RankingsThe NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nationsThose results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report1. India2. United States3. United Kingdom4. Australia5. Brazil6. Russia7. Canada8. Singapore9. Belgium10. Ireland11. China12. South Korea13. Spain14. Japan15. Germany16. Switzerland17. Sweden18. Finland19. Denmark20. New Zealand Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 357







Posts: 4 357 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:35:31 AM





Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke.

There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 357







Posts: 4 357 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.



In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well. In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well. Logged

Archie Stevens

Offline



Posts: 287





Posts: 287 Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:28:53 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:24:45 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.



In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

In what way? Teachers, particularly primary school and special needs Teachers have had to work through this without the same covid secure arrangements the rest of us get at the workplace. Think they have done a great job through this having to juggle the remote learning with teaching key worker kids as well.

Dinnae fret laddie.

It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.

A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.

Or they could just be insufferable fannies.... Dinnae fret laddie.It's just the terminal miserable cunts on here's monthly bash the nhs/teachers cycle.A hot bath, day in a dressing gown and a good cry will put them right until next month.Or they could just be insufferable fannies.... Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 437



Superstar





Posts: 10 437Superstar Re: Our classrooms next week « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:13 AM » They complain that their job dosnt end at school, and they have to finish marking etc... at home .



Well, make their work day 8.30 - 6pm , and not 9am -3.30pm lazy cunts already get too much money .

Logged