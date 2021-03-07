How is it a joke?
Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?
Unless you really do find it amusing?
Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving
2020 World Best Education Systems 2nd Quarter Rankings
The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019
The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations
Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report
1. India
2. United States
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Russia
7. Canada
8. Singapore
9. Belgium
10. Ireland
11. China
12. South Korea
13. Spain
14. Japan
15. Germany
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Finland
19. Denmark
20. New Zealand