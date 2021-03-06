Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2021
Our classrooms next week
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 505



Today at 11:35:31 AM
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 

John Theone
Posts: 68


Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:42 PM
How is it a joke?

Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?

Unless you really do find it amusing?

 klins

Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving

2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter Rankings
The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019

The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations

Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report

1. India
2. United States
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Russia
7. Canada
8. Singapore
9. Belgium
10. Ireland
11. China
12. South Korea
13. Spain
14. Japan
15. Germany
16. Switzerland
17. Sweden
18. Finland
19. Denmark
20. New Zealand
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 350



Reply #2 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:35:31 AM
Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke. 



There are no perspex screens or partitions in my kids schools. They have been asked to wear masks but its not compulsory
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 894


Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:09 PM
The teaching unions seem hell bent on destroying children's life chances.
