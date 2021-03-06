Schools next week. We already have one of the worst performing state education systems in Europe and now our poor kids are being educated under these conditions. A fucking joke.

Re: Our classrooms next week



Its being clean and healthy - how will that hurt anybody?



Unless you really do find it amusing?







Here are some pre Covid facts you may find unnerving



2020 World Best Education Systems  2nd Quarter Rankings

The NJ MEDs 2nd Quarter Ranking of the World Top 20 Education System for 2019



The 2nd quarter rankings are based on the results of our annual international survey that identify areas of needs to improve the quality of education for students 3 to 21, in 214 nations



Those results and rankings can be found in our annual Global Education Report



1. India

2. United States

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Brazil

6. Russia

7. Canada

8. Singapore

9. Belgium

10. Ireland

11. China

12. South Korea

13. Spain

14. Japan

15. Germany

16. Switzerland

17. Sweden

18. Finland

19. Denmark

