Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 580





The ace face.





Posts: 24 580The ace face. Re: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:56 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:45 AM



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-56301463

Interesting to see how this pans out ..

raped by her uncles yet women and girls are expected not to complain to save face. Bring the third world in, become the third world. Wish I could post this on fmttm to see the apologists reaction. raped by her uncles yet women and girls are expected not to complain to save face. Bring the third world in, become the third world. Wish I could post this on fmttm to see the apologists reaction. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "