March 06, 2021, 10:45:11 AM
Author Topic: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture  (Read 86 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:32:45 AM »
Interesting to see how this pans out ..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-56301463
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:42 AM »
Right victims...wrong perpetrators.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:56 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:45 AM
Interesting to see how this pans out ..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-56301463

raped by her uncles yet women and girls are expected not to complain to save face. Bring the third world in, become the third world. Wish I could post this on fmttm  to see the apologists reaction.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:20 AM »
Interesting given this is Tees Valley (and we know where the focus will be) not a hint the Trinity Mirror Gp (ie Gazette) and I think we know why.
