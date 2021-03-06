Welcome,
March 06, 2021, 10:45:11 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Topic: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 502
will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Interesting to see how this pans out ..
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-56301463
Rutters
Posts: 303
Re: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Right victims...wrong perpetrators.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 580
The ace face.
Re: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Interesting to see how this pans out ..
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-56301463
raped by her uncles yet women and girls are expected not to complain to save face. Bring the third world in, become the third world. Wish I could post this on fmttm to see the apologists reaction.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 502
Re: will we ever learn and take appropriate action irrespective of culture
Interesting given this is Tees Valley (and we know where the focus will be) not a hint the Trinity Mirror Gp (ie Gazette) and I think we know why.
