headset

Offline



Posts: 1 159





Posts: 1 159 Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »



£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1



Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win.... £2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win.... Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 745







Posts: 15 745 Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:47 PM »







Defensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post.



FuckDefensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 429



Superstar





Posts: 10 429Superstar Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:56:33 PM » They are running midfield , something has to change 2nd half .





Ive fucked it off for a bit of studying Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 825







Posts: 10 825 Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread « Reply #27 on: Today at 05:00:36 PM » The Keeper is awful but can't blame him for the Goal. Horrible deflection. Bola just standing there like a drip was the problem. Howson shouted & he didn't react.



Bola played a terrible ball for our big chance. Watmore was the worst Player to pick out. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 745







Posts: 15 745 Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread « Reply #28 on: Today at 05:05:20 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:00:36 PM The Keeper is awful but can't blame him for the Goal. Horrible deflection. Bola just standing there like a drip was the problem. Howson shouted & he didn't react.



Bola played a terrible ball for our big chance. Watmore was the worst Player to pick out.



Yes - it was a deflection (and it was Bola's fault) but he has shit reactions - many other keepers would have got something on that.



Plus I fucking hate how he doesn't command his area.



Shite keeper.







Yes - it was a deflection (and it was Bola's fault) but he has shit reactions - many other keepers would have got something on that.Plus I fucking hate how he doesn't command his area.Shite keeper. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion