Swansea vs BORO official match thread
Block21
Posts: 882


« on: Today at 08:11:00 AM »
Swansea 0-2 boro 
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:57 AM »
SWANSEA 1 BORO 1 
Robbso
Posts: 14 453


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:45 AM »
Nowt 6 :homer:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
King of the North
Posts: 1 700


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:30:13 AM »
2-2

Robbso
Posts: 14 453


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:30:59 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
Gingerpig
Posts: 847


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:22 AM »
1-1  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:30:59 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
ONE DAY YOU WILL HOPEFULLY BE RIGHT  :like:
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 127


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:01 AM »
3 - 0

Season over

 lost
King of the North
Posts: 1 700


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:18 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 10:37:01 AM
3 - 0

Season over

 lost

But not having to worry about relegation
plazmuh
Posts: 14 278


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:22:53 PM »
0 v 2

 :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 352



« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:23:33 PM »
2-0 to the Swans I'm afraid
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 895


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:08:25 PM »
Likely a home win but in this League who knows.
headset
Posts: 1 159


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
Robbso
Posts: 14 453


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:16:16 PM »
Britt didnt make the squad!!
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:21:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:23:35 PM »
2-1 to the mighty Boro!

 :alastair:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:27:28 PM »
Live on Sky = defeat
headset
Posts: 1 159


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:42:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:45 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE  :like:

 jc

I will be chuffed if the McNair bet comes in..... i always like a daft outside bet... that's why I had Hall the other night...... :like:
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 690


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:49:30 PM »
0-2 Boro today.


:like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:47 PM »
Fuck

 :meltdown:

Defensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post.

 oleary
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 177


Infant Herpes


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:43:46 PM »
PUTAFUCKINGNAMEONIT!!
John Theone
Posts: 77


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:55:13 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:42:47 PM
Fuck

 :meltdown:

Defensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post.

 oleary

He really is useless in every situation....

 lost
Minge
Posts: 10 429

Superstar


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:56:33 PM »
They are running midfield , something has to change 2nd half .


Ive fucked it off for a bit of studying
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 825



« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:56:59 PM »
Fuck me I've got a massive hangover & this game is doing fuck all to help.


:unlike:    :gaz:    rava
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:56:33 PM

Ive fucked it off for a bit of studying

Mingey the student.

Lazy fucking layabout student wanker etc.

 :wanker:

 :alastair:
John Theone
Posts: 77


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:59:29 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:56:33 PM
They are running midfield , something has to change 2nd half .


Ive fucked it off for a bit of studying

The Sky Red button recap only showed Boro highlights until they got the give away goal!

So how were they running midfield again?

You youngsters know nothing

 :steptoe:
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 825



« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:00:36 PM »
The Keeper is awful but can't blame him for the Goal. Horrible deflection. Bola just standing there like a drip was the problem. Howson shouted & he didn't react.

Bola played a terrible ball for our big chance. Watmore was the worst Player to pick out.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:05:20 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:00:36 PM
The Keeper is awful but can't blame him for the Goal. Horrible deflection. Bola just standing there like a drip was the problem. Howson shouted & he didn't react.

Bola played a terrible ball for our big chance. Watmore was the worst Player to pick out.

Yes - it was a deflection (and it was Bola's fault) but he has shit reactions - many other keepers would have got something on that.

Plus I fucking hate how he doesn't command his area.

Shite keeper.

 oleary
John Theone
Posts: 77


« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:07:34 PM »
Schmeichel would have saved that (either of them)
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:07:59 PM »
Akpom on
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:08:00 PM »
Akpom on for Watmore.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 429

Superstar


« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:09:35 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:58:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:56:33 PM

Ive fucked it off for a bit of studying

Mingey the student.

Lazy fucking layabout student wanker etc.

 :wanker:


 :alastair:



Pissflap study on xhamster actualy 
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 825



« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:11:48 PM »
Beautiful strike that. Disgusting we didn't get the goal. Fuck all wrong with it.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:12:04 PM »
That was a goal
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:14:00 PM »
This ref is utter shite.

Good goal disallowed.

 :meltdown:
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 177


Infant Herpes


« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:14:37 PM »
This ref needs defenestrating from the nearest tower block asap.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:17:28 PM »
The referee is a :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 745



« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:53:15 PM »
GET THE FUCK IN!!!!

 :homer:
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:55:26 PM »
Morsey :mido:
headset
Posts: 1 159


« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:55:34 PM »
TTTEESSIDERS...
John Theone
Posts: 77


« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:59:19 PM »
That is just fucking wrong!!!

 
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:00:56 PM »
Fucking ref is a big wanker
headset
Posts: 1 159


« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:01:22 PM »
FUCK IT..... DIRTY WELSH BASTARDS... WITH A DIRTY FUCKING REF TO BOOT.... :wanker:
John Theone
Posts: 77


« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:04:11 PM »
Do the Refs really have it in for Warnock?

This cunt turns a 1-2 away win for us into a 2-1 home win on his own!

What a cunt

Another name to add to Dean Whitestone - Gavin Ward

 :wanker:
Teamboro
Posts: 1 245



« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:27:49 PM »
Big cockup by the referee  :meltdown:
Robbso
Posts: 14 453


« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:58:14 PM »
Sunday morning standard souey
