The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

ONE DAY YOU WILL HOPEFULLY BE RIGHT

But not having to worry about relegation

Likely a home win but in this League who knows.

TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE

I will be chuffed if the McNair bet comes in..... i always like a daft outside bet... that's why I had Hall the other night......

TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE

FuckDefensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post.

Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 177Infant Herpes

He really is useless in every situation....

FuckDefensive mix up and then SweatyNelly lets it in at the near post.

They are running midfield , something has to change 2nd half . Iíve fucked it off for a bit of studying

Fuck me I've got a massive hangover & this game is doing fuck all to help.

Iíve fucked it off for a bit of studying

The Sky Red button recap only showed Boro highlights until they got the give away goal!So how were they running midfield again?You youngsters know nothing

They are running midfield , something has to change 2nd half . Iíve fucked it off for a bit of studying

The Keeper is awful but can't blame him for the Goal. Horrible deflection. Bola just standing there like a drip was the problem. Howson shouted & he didn't react. Bola played a terrible ball for our big chance. Watmore was the worst Player to pick out.