Swansea vs BORO official match thread
Block21
Posts: 882


« on: Today at 08:11:00 AM »
Swansea 0-2 boro 
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:57 AM »
SWANSEA 1 BORO 1 
Robbso
Posts: 14 450


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:45 AM »
Nowt 6 :homer:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
King of the North
Posts: 1 700


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:30:13 AM »
2-2

Robbso
Posts: 14 450


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:30:59 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
Gingerpig
Posts: 846


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:22 AM »
1-1  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:30:59 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
ONE DAY YOU WILL HOPEFULLY BE RIGHT  :like:
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 127


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:01 AM »
3 - 0

Season over

 lost
King of the North
Posts: 1 700


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:18 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 10:37:01 AM
3 - 0

Season over

 lost

But not having to worry about relegation
plazmuh
Posts: 14 278


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:22:53 PM »
0 v 2

 :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 350



« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:23:33 PM »
2-0 to the Swans I'm afraid
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 895


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:08:25 PM »
Likely a home win but in this League who knows.
headset
Posts: 1 157


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
Robbso
Posts: 14 450


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:16:16 PM »
Britt didnt make the squad!!
monkeyman
Posts: 11 537


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:21:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 737



« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:23:35 PM »
2-1 to the mighty Boro!

 :alastair:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:27:28 PM »
Live on Sky = defeat
headset
Posts: 1 157


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:42:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:21:45 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1

£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1

Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE  :like:

 jc

I will be chuffed if the McNair bet comes in..... i always like a daft outside bet... that's why I had Hall the other night...... :like:
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 690


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:49:30 PM »
0-2 Boro today.


:like:
