March 06, 2021, 04:14:00 PM
Swansea vs BORO official match thread
Author
Topic: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
Block21
Offline
Posts: 882
Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
on:
Today
at 08:11:00 AM »
Swansea 0-2 boro
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:24:57 AM »
SWANSEA 1 BORO 1
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 450
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:25:45 AM »
Nowt 6
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6
FOR WHO
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 700
Duckyfuzz
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:30:13 AM »
2-2
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 450
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:30:59 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6
FOR WHO
Home team first monkey.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 846
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:31:22 AM »
1-1
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:30:59 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6
FOR WHO
Home team first monkey.
ONE DAY YOU WILL HOPEFULLY BE RIGHT
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 127
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:37:01 AM »
3 - 0
Season over
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 700
Duckyfuzz
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:40:18 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 10:37:01 AM
3 - 0
Season over
But not having to worry about relegation
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 278
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:22:53 PM »
0 v 2
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 350
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:23:33 PM »
2-0 to the Swans I'm afraid
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 895
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:08:25 PM »
Likely a home win but in this League who knows.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 157
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:11:46 PM »
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1
£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1
Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 450
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:16:16 PM »
Britt didnt make the squad!!
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 537
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:21:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1
£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1
Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 737
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:23:35 PM »
2-1 to the mighty Boro!
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 758
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:27:28 PM »
Live on Sky = defeat
headset
Online
Posts: 1 157
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:42:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:21:45 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:11:46 PM
£2 McNair 1st goal....2-1 Boro win 100/1
£5 Bolasie anytime scorer.... 3/1
Boro to bag the points with a 2-1 win....
TOP PUNTING KIDDA I SEE YOU WON THE OTHER BET ON HALL TO SCORE
I will be chuffed if the McNair bet comes in..... i always like a daft outside bet... that's why I had Hall the other night......
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 690
Re: Swansea vs BORO official match thread
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:49:30 PM »
0-2 Boro today.
Loading...