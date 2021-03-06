Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Swansea vs BORO official match thread  (Read 55 times)
Block21
« on: Today at 08:11:00 AM »
Swansea 0-2 boro 
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:57 AM »
SWANSEA 1 BORO 1 
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:45 AM »
Nowt 6 :homer:
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:30:13 AM »
2-2

Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:30:59 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
Gingerpig
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:22 AM »
1-1  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:51 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:30:59 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:29:30 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:25:45 AM
Nowt 6 :homer:
FOR WHO  mcl
Home team first monkey.
ONE DAY YOU WILL HOPEFULLY BE RIGHT  :like:
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:01 AM »
3 - 0

Season over

 lost
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:18 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 10:37:01 AM
3 - 0

Season over

 lost

But not having to worry about relegation
