March 06, 2021, 12:39:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lets post pictures of ourselves
Author
Topic: Lets post pictures of ourselves (Read 285 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 67
Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:31 PM »
Here's mine
I'm in the upper tier naturally with the red and white scarf
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 893
Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:13 PM »
Lots of social distancing.
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 946
Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:55 PM »
For one last time.
👁 👁
👃
👅. I swear to cod 'n' chips .....this is really, a true likeness of the person I most resemble.
Apart from the lack of ears obviously....
🐇🐰x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 154
Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:52:37 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 08:06:31 PM
Here's mine
I'm in the upper tier naturally with the red and white scarf
You're supposed to put an arrow ....pointing out who you are..... so we can have a proper butchers at what u look like.....
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 67
Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:38:52 AM »
I'll give it a go...
You are aware its a look of mine for a look of yours though?
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 946
Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:52:43 AM »
🍄 🍄
👃
xxxxxxxx is it still Friday yet,I need me cot 🐕
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
