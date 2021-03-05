Here's mineI'm in the upper tier naturally with the red and white scarf

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 943





Posts: 943 Re: Lets post pictures of ourselves « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:55:55 PM » For one last time.



👁 👁

👃

👅. I swear to cod 'n' chips .....this is really, a true likeness of the person I most resemble.



Apart from the lack of ears obviously....



🐇🐰x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."