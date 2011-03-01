CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK? « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM »



Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.



- Race card - check

- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check

- UK vs US - check

- Women being treated badly - check



The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture. It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.



Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite. Always follow the money.



I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake. I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.



Her eyes are dead like a sharks. He is a weak thick cuck. The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.



Rant over.



TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK? « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:08:40 PM »



Nothing to disagree with there, neatly summarised fatty.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK? « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:10:22 PM »



Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.



- Race card - check

- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check

- UK vs US - check

- Women being treated badly - check



The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture. It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.



Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite. Always follow the money.



I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake. I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.



Her eyes are dead like a sharks. He is a weak thick cuck. The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.



Rant over.





Bang on. Piers Morgan is getting a load of grief because he DARE say he doesn't believe her. Said to my Mrs at lunchtime 'ha! she's played the ace of spades 76 times there. Race card - possibly against an unborn child - oofff. Mental health, suicide - ooooffff. Felt so isolated and alone -oooofffff - hello Queen of all our hearts; just about a direct quote from Harry's mother



Bill Buxton

Re: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK? « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:18:07 PM »



Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.



- Race card - check

- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check

- UK vs US - check

- Women being treated badly - check



The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture. It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.



Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite. Always follow the money.



I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake. I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.



Her eyes are dead like a sharks. He is a weak thick cuck. The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.



Rant over.





PoliteDwarf

Re: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK? « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 PM » I just hope that when he comes crawling back in a few years time carrying a bit of timber, marries an upper middle class frump from the home counties and opens a couple of country fairs, we aren't subject to a self pitying press conference where he bares all to say how sorry he is. There really is nothing worse than watching a fat ginger cunt weep.