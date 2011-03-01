Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK?
plazmuh
Posts: 14 283


Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:31:35 PM
Dont worry now Im sure the Media will tell you

exactly who to cheer and who to boo..

 :like:
towz
Posts: 9 132


Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:41:13 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 01:01:27 PM
I wonder which member of the royal family made the racist comment?








ah...












Big Phil or I'll eat my hat charles
Minge
Posts: 10 468

Superstar


Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:46:51 PM
Is she dead yet ?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 909


Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:06:54 PM
He is special needs and she is an actress ( albeit a two bit one) need we say more.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 775



Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM
The whole thing was a scripted PR exercise. 

Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.

- Race card - check
- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check
- UK vs US - check
- Women being treated badly - check

The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture.  It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.

Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite.  Always follow the money. 

I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake.  I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.

Her eyes are dead like a sharks.  He is a weak thick cuck.  The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.

Rant over.

 oleary
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 544


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:08:40 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM
The whole thing was a scripted PR exercise. 

Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.

- Race card - check
- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check
- UK vs US - check
- Women being treated badly - check

The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture.  It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.

Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite.  Always follow the money. 

I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake.  I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.

Her eyes are dead like a sharks.  He is a weak thick cuck.  The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.

Rant over.

 oleary

Nothing to disagree with there, neatly summarised fatty.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 420



Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:10:22 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM
The whole thing was a scripted PR exercise. 

Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.

- Race card - check
- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check
- UK vs US - check
- Women being treated badly - check

The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture.  It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.

Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite.  Always follow the money. 

I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake.  I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.

Her eyes are dead like a sharks.  He is a weak thick cuck.  The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.

Rant over.

 oleary

Bang on. Piers Morgan is getting a load of grief because he DARE say he doesn't believe her. Said to my Mrs at lunchtime 'ha! she's played the ace of spades 76 times there. Race card - possibly against an unborn child - oofff. Mental health, suicide - ooooffff. Felt so isolated and alone -oooofffff - hello Queen of all our hearts; just about a direct quote from Harry's mother

Boff boff boff. Don't believe a work either side say, so I carry on with my killer sudoku, expert level, oh yes, Mr Major
towz
Posts: 9 132


Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:13:47 PM
If it helps to get rid of the GErman cunts well done Meg
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 909


Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:18:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM
The whole thing was a scripted PR exercise. 

Catching on to currently popular themes to paint themselves as victims and thereby tapping into various off the shelf thoughtless support.

- Race card - check
- Mental wellbeing/health issues - check
- UK vs US - check
- Women being treated badly - check

The fact people are now lining up to support them simply to avoid looking anti-anything is symptomatic of the current unthinking cancel culture.  It totally overlooks the lies and manipulation from this fucking sociopath and her hurt little boy husband.

Underlying everything is her desire to make money - building her brand off the back of this shite.  Always follow the money. 

I don't support the Royal family at all but I don't believe a word she says - she is an actress - she's paid to be fake.  I have no idea why society lauds actors they are fucking twats.

Her eyes are dead like a sharks.  He is a weak thick cuck.  The divorce, when it comes, will likely push him over the edge.

Rant over.

 oleary

Absolutely spot on.
John Theone
Posts: 102


Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:30:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:13:47 PM
If it helps to get rid of the GErman cunts well done Meg

You get back to your camel...

 :ukfist:
Rutters
Posts: 304


Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:42:28 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367975319383273472
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 499


Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 04:46:52 PM
  monkey pretty sure that sort of footage of Harry is out there somewhere from his marching powder years down Chelsea!
John Theone
Posts: 102


Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:03:50 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 04:42:28 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1367975319383273472

 
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 395


Not big and not clever


Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 PM
I just hope that when he comes crawling back in a few years time carrying a bit of timber, marries an upper middle class frump from the home counties and opens a couple of country fairs, we aren't subject to a self pitying press conference where he bares all to say how sorry he is.  There really is nothing worse than watching a fat ginger cunt weep.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 132


Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:32:55 PM
She has played the UK tax payers, media, royal family like a fucking banjo

She now has it all..fame, money, US media on her side , a Duchess title, a (knobhead) prince for a husband, a couple of nippers with royal blood. She has fucked off her sister and father, and now has rich and famous friends.

What a conning evil bitch

 :mido:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 909


Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:45:37 PM
You are so right Uncle M. However she was only able to see her plot come to fruition thanks to the utter stupidity of Harry. I bet she targeted him for some time,did her research, and then reeled him in. Yet the irony of it all is that Prince Harry may not be a royal at all. We will never know. Scheming woman and a thick.Just asking for trouble.
John Theone
Posts: 102


Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:51:10 PM
The very definition of a useful idiot

I can see it becoming a term for a knobhead in future as in 'What a fucking Harry Windsor he is'

 
Minge
Posts: 10 468

Superstar


Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:24:18 PM
The change in the lad is terrible, he was a proper one of the lads not so long ago.
Now hes just a pawn ♟ to be sacrificed
kippers
Posts: 2 762


Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:59:39 PM
Do you like your royal family as thick as fuck racists?
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 132


Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 PM
Just watching the interview.
An Oscar winning performance so far from Megs
 :like:
Oprah is fucking scaring me....looks like something out of a horror show
 
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 830


Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:59:39 PM
Do you like your royal family as thick as fuck racists?

Harry has left though
John Theone
Posts: 102


Reply #71 on: Today at 12:02:53 AM
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 10:37:24 PM
Just watching the interview.
An Oscar winning performance so far from Megs
 :like:
Oprah is fucking scaring me....looks like something out of a horror show
 

Ian Wright in a Mrs Doubtfire outfit!

  klins
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 132


Reply #72 on: Today at 12:08:14 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:02:53 AM
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 10:37:24 PM
Just watching the interview.
An Oscar winning performance so far from Megs
 :like:
Oprah is fucking scaring me....looks like something out of a horror show
 

Ian Wright in a Mrs Doubtfire outfit!

  klins

 mcl
