Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2021, 03:31:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK?  (Read 1201 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 283


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:31:35 PM »
Dont worry now Im sure the Media will tell you

exactly who to cheer and who to boo..

 :like:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 125


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:41:13 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 01:01:27 PM
I wonder which member of the royal family made the racist comment?








ah...












Big Phil or I'll eat my hat charles
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 465

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:46:51 PM »
Is she dead yet ?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 907


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:06:54 PM »
He is special needs and she is an actress ( albeit a two bit one) need we say more.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 