Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2021, 08:45:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK?  (Read 481 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 756


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:05:27 PM »
Think she has a good chance. Heres a thought, if she despises the Royal Family then surely she would want to give up the title Duchess? Yeah, course she would.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:16:08 PM »
I think she is a very shrewd women, who has set about getting to be in a position of fame, power and luxury, by manipulating Harry and the Royal family. She cleverly plays  just the right amount of cards to get what she wants. Harry is just becoming a puppet, but hopefully he will come to his senses soon.

I would defo give her one though
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 756


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:18:41 PM »
Cant agree more - with all sentiments!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 501



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:55:19 PM »
I can only presume Harry is knocking shite of her backdoors, noshes for breakfast and swallows - if not he must be fucking thick for tolerating such a poisonous ambitious manipulative family destroyer.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 579


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:15:13 PM »
Harry's got a chip on his shoulder, she feeds his grudge, "courts the media for money, moans when they don't do it all her way. Shell bin him off when she's got enough in the bank.Id believe them more if they dropped the titles  for  plain old Mr and Mrs Hewitt.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 482


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:25:37 PM »
Harry was never seen as bright, did ok in the military but wouldn't have got in on his own merits or anywhere near the level he did if he wasn't HRH, he's met a very clever woman who thought she could do things her way, if Harry had any brains he would have set her straight before knocking her up.  Not entirely her fault as a Californian actress she was bound to think she could do what she liked.

Anyway, Harry gets to live life as a trophy husband with a wife who is pissed off with all his family and friends :gaz:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 524


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM »

Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM »
She is poison.

Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants.  She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his.  She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.

The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite.  She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here.  She is as fake as fuck.  A total grifter.

I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.

Her tits are tiny too.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 579


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:17:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM
She is poison.

Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants.  She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his.  She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.

The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite.  She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here.  She is as fake as fuck.  A total grifter.

I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.

Her tits are tiny too.

 oleary
Not a bad thing if they're perky.😍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 893


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:23:49 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM
She is poison.

Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants.  She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his.  She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.

The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite.  She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here.  She is as fake as fuck.  A total grifter.

I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.




The only person she hasnt disappeared his her mother. Wonder why?

Her tits are tiny too.

 oleary
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 482


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:06:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM



Can't be any argument really, can there!  Was just having a little chuckle to myself as the DM has managed to find a story with Hewitt in it to publish a few photos of him from back in the day 
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 302


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM »
If the genders were revered and it was Hazza separating Megs from her family,friends and source of income the BBC and Guardian would be screaming 'Coercive Control' 'Domestic Abuse' 'Misogyny'!!!

When you see them interviewed together it's reminiscence of one of those ISIS hostage videos.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 675


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM
If the genders were revered and it was Hazza separating Megs from her family,friends and source of income the BBC and Guardian would be screaming 'Coercive Control' 'Domestic Abuse' 'Misogyny'!!!

When you see them interviewed together it's reminiscence of one of those ISIS hostage videos.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 866


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:12:31 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:31:52 PM

When you see them interviewed together it's reminiscence of one of those ISIS hostage videos.


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 597


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:13:36 PM »
stockholm syndrome
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 438


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 PM »
Maybe he just doesnt like his gran. Shit happens.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 944


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:18:06 PM »
The secret is always in the eyes......the eyes always give it all  away....

Apart from the eyes......profile....

Harry is Prince  philips grandson.

Eyes........anybody on Gods green earth can tell me H hasn't got chuckling Charlie's eyes........well,

I'll go t'foot of our stairs.

I REST MY CASE......😎x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 116



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:06:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM



Can't be any argument really, can there!  Was just having a little chuckle to myself as the DM has managed to find a story with Hewitt in it to publish a few photos of him from back in the day 

Have you noticed how history has been craftily altered to show Hewitt and Diana's affair is now 1986... 
sshhh
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 579


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 07:55:21 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:06:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM



Can't be any argument really, can there!  Was just having a little chuckle to myself as the DM has managed to find a story with Hewitt in it to publish a few photos of him from back in the day 

Have you noticed how history has been craftily altered to show Hewitt and Diana's affair is now 1986... 
sshhh
No because I have no interest, I'd keep out of  tunnels in the Tesco van if I were you Steve. 🤕
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jake past
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 646



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 PM »
I definitely would though. She'd probably let me also given that she's just a mere colonial subject. 
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 424

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 PM »
Id bang it, throw her a fiver and say she was shit
 

Cant stand to see a man downtrodden, its embarrassing for the lad .
Hell be back on nannys tit before long
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 154


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:51:07 AM »
I'd bang her like...... :like:....and she will clean him out and fuck him off at some point mind u....... :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 501



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:28:48 AM »
Women like her are not interested in sex - she will go through the motions to achieve her goal but her type only have the capacity to love themselves.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 