Harry's got a chip on his shoulder, she feeds his grudge, "courts the media for money, moans when they don't do it all her way. Shell bin him off when she's got enough in the bank.Id believe them more if they dropped the titles for plain old Mr and Mrs Hewitt.

Harry was never seen as bright, did ok in the military but wouldn't have got in on his own merits or anywhere near the level he did if he wasn't HRH, he's met a very clever woman who thought she could do things her way, if Harry had any brains he would have set her straight before knocking her up. Not entirely her fault as a Californian actress she was bound to think she could do what she liked.Anyway, Harry gets to live life as a trophy husband with a wife who is pissed off with all his family and friends

Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants. She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his. She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.



The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite. She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here. She is as fake as fuck. A total grifter.



I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.



Her tits are tiny too.



She is poison.Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants. She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his. She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite. She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here. She is as fake as fuck. A total grifter.I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.Her tits are tiny too.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Not a bad thing if they're perky.😍