Harry's got a chip on his shoulder, she feeds his grudge, "courts the media for money, moans when they don't do it all her way. Shell bin him off when she's got enough in the bank.Id believe them more if they dropped the titles for plain old Mr and Mrs Hewitt.

Harry was never seen as bright, did ok in the military but wouldn't have got in on his own merits or anywhere near the level he did if he wasn't HRH, he's met a very clever woman who thought she could do things her way, if Harry had any brains he would have set her straight before knocking her up. Not entirely her fault as a Californian actress she was bound to think she could do what she liked.Anyway, Harry gets to live life as a trophy husband with a wife who is pissed off with all his family and friends