Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 05:09:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Meghan - about to become the most hated female in the eyes of the UK?  (Read 146 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 753


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:05:27 PM »
Think she has a good chance. Heres a thought, if she despises the Royal Family then surely she would want to give up the title Duchess? Yeah, course she would.
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:16:08 PM »
I think she is a very shrewd women, who has set about getting to be in a position of fame, power and luxury, by manipulating Harry and the Royal family. She cleverly plays  just the right amount of cards to get what she wants. Harry is just becoming a puppet, but hopefully he will come to his senses soon.

I would defo give her one though
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 753


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:41 PM »
Cant agree more - with all sentiments!
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 498



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:19 PM »
I can only presume Harry is knocking shite of her backdoors, noshes for breakfast and swallows - if not he must be fucking thick for tolerating such a poisonous ambitious manipulative family destroyer.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 575


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:15:13 PM »
Harry's got a chip on his shoulder, she feeds his grudge, "courts the media for money, moans when they don't do it all her way. Shell bin him off when she's got enough in the bank.Id believe them more if they dropped the titles  for  plain old Mr and Mrs Hewitt.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 480


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:25:37 PM »
Harry was never seen as bright, did ok in the military but wouldn't have got in on his own merits or anywhere near the level he did if he wasn't HRH, he's met a very clever woman who thought she could do things her way, if Harry had any brains he would have set her straight before knocking her up.  Not entirely her fault as a Californian actress she was bound to think she could do what she liked.

Anyway, Harry gets to live life as a trophy husband with a wife who is pissed off with all his family and friends :gaz:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 524


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:48:52 PM »

Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 734



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:55:20 PM »
She is poison.

Her entire track record is full of using people to get what she wants.  She has repeatedly ditched her family and friends, and now doing the same with all his.  She's been married at least once before as she has climbed socially.

The constant "woe is me" BS is fucking shite.  She's played the race card, the mental health card, and, now, I think, she is trying to create a US vs UK narrative to gain support over here.  She is as fake as fuck.  A total grifter.

I am no supporter of the Royal leeches but she is fucking toxic and he is an utter weak thick cuck.

Her tits are tiny too.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 