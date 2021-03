The journalist who wrote it was on talk sport. He claimed someone who witnessed it phoned him with all the info. Must be a player because it started with instructions given to Richie when he came on as sub last week. Bruce blamed him for not passing them on and the Geordies conceding an equaliser. Richie had a rant to players and called Bruce a coward, all good fun



I listened to that. Simon Jordan talked some sense on the subject.