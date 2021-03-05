Welcome,
March 05, 2021
Fatty Bruce
Author
Topic: Fatty Bruce
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 482
Fatty Bruce
Today
at 02:37:48 PM
not happy in his press conference
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 173
Infant Herpes
Re: Fatty Bruce
Today
at 08:10:08 PM
Remarkably, this burst bean bag faced sack of molten shite compared the leaking of the Matt Ritchie story to Treason. Yeah, just like treason. I'd like to trebuchet him into a fucking wind farm. What a cunt.
