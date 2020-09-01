Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 450





Posts: 14 450 Cyprus « on: Yesterday at 02:13:17 PM » Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 209



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 10 209Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Cyprus « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM »



A bargain! Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.A bargain! Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 450





Posts: 14 450 Re: Cyprus « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 PM »

I thought you delivering for Tesco not taking a medical degree Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 758





Posts: 758 Re: Cyprus « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 PM » Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 758





Posts: 758 Re: Cyprus « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:30:36 AM » Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.



The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157 Re: Cyprus « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:23:46 AM » Me and our lass cant wait to get on the piss for a fortnight in sunny climates again...... proper brits on the piss us two....without the trouble that is...... Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 425



Superstar





Posts: 10 425Superstar Re: Cyprus « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:19 AM »

Ahh one of them couples people avoid , until another couple of the same ilk latch on , and you have a full table the whole resort talks about Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 450





Posts: 14 450 Re: Cyprus « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:22:12 AM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:30:36 AM Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.



The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached

Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.

It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week

Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 68





Posts: 68 Re: Cyprus « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:48:07 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:22:12 AM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:30:36 AM Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.



The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached

Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.

It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week



Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week

Christmas must have had some impact Christmas must have had some impact Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 946





Posts: 946 Re: Cyprus « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:34:40 PM » I liked it me like,av ya got owt else going spare.....



NO........fuck off yer auld junkie cunt.



No pleasing some people like n' that 💉💊 Hmmmmmmm x

Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 Re: Cyprus « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:48:41 PM » Here in the north west, pretty much been on lockdown since October. Fucking way of life now. Logged