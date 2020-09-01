Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2021, 12:39:12 PM
Author Topic: Cyprus  (Read 400 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 448


« on: Yesterday at 02:13:17 PM »
Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started :homer:
John Theone
Posts: 67


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 PM »
They need our dosh......

 
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
John Theone
Posts: 67


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 116



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do. 
Robbso
Posts: 14 448


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 PM »
I thought you delivering for Tesco not taking a medical degree :pope2:
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 758


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 PM »
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Robbso
Posts: 14 448


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.

Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:25:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

That will be shit-canned by May 1st

Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 07:51:58 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do. 

                                                       
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
monkeyman
Posts: 11 535


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:25:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

That will be shit-canned by May 1st

Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
WHATS YER PROBLEM  DO YER THINK EVERYONE IS ABIDING BY THE RULES IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES  THINK AGAIN KNOBHEAD  :wanker:
John Theone
Posts: 67


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:23:55 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.

Huh?

Spik Ingles man
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 758


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:30:36 AM »
Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.

The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached
headset
Posts: 1 154


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:23:46 AM »
Me and our lass cant wait to get on the piss for a fortnight in sunny climates again...... proper brits on the piss us two....without the trouble that is...... :beer: :beer:
Minge
Posts: 10 424

Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:19 AM »
Ahh one of them couples people avoid , until another couple of the same ilk latch on , and you have a full table the whole resort talks about  souey
 
Robbso
Posts: 14 448


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:22:12 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:30:36 AM
Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.

The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached
Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.
It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week
John Theone
Posts: 67


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:48:07 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:30:36 AM
Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.

The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached
Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.
It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week


Christmas must have had some impact
monkeyman
Posts: 11 535


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:13:19 AM
Ahh one of them couples people avoid , until another couple of the same ilk latch on , and you have a full table the whole resort talks about  souey
 
  :nige:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 946


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:34:40 PM »
I liked it me like,av ya got owt else going spare.....

NO........fuck off yer auld junkie cunt.

No pleasing some people like n' that     💉💊 Hmmmmmmm       x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
