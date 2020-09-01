|
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:25:23 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
John Theone
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Huh?
Spik Ingles man
John Theone
Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.
The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached
Nothing whatsoever to do with 16 million Londoners being in tier 2 and mingling in bars, restaurants, public transport and shops while international travel was allowed to continue bringing in different strains of the virus.
It was a vaccine, the same one which is now seeing deaths tumble by a third a week
Christmas must have had some impact
