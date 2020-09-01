Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 06, 2021, 02:50:49 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cyprus
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cyprus (Read 306 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 438
Cyprus
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:17 PM »
Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 65
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:22 PM »
They need our dosh......
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 209
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 65
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 10 116
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 438
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:25:19 PM »
I thought you delivering for Tesco not taking a medical degree
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 758
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:58 PM »
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 438
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 209
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:47 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:25:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 209
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:29 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 07:51:58 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 530
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:28:47 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:25:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
WHATS YER PROBLEM
DO YER THINK EVERYONE IS ABIDING BY THE RULES IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES THINK AGAIN KNOBHEAD
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 65
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:23:55 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Huh?
Spik Ingles man
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 758
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:30:36 AM »
Apologies for the typo. I have sausages for fingers.
The more observant amongst us will notice that the deaths were falling after the November lockdown ended and then shot up as if by magic after 8th December and then went stratospheric after the care home jabs started on 23rd. I can probably guess the conclusion that Quincy would have reached
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...