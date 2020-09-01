Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2021, 11:38:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cyprus  (Read 250 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 438


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:13:17 PM »
Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started :homer:
Logged
John Theone
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 63


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:15:22 PM »
They need our dosh......

 
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:18:18 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
John Theone
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 63


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 116



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 438


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:19 PM »
I thought you delivering for Tesco not taking a medical degree :pope2:
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 757


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:55:58 PM »
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 438


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.

Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:28:47 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 06:25:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

That will be shit-canned by May 1st

Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 209

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:29:29 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:51:58 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.

A bargain! 

A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do. 

                                                       
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 