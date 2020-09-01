Welcome,
March 05, 2021, 11:38:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cyprus
Author
Topic: Cyprus (Read 250 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 438
Cyprus
Today
at 02:13:17 PM »
Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started
John Theone
Posts: 63
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 06:15:22 PM »
They need our dosh......
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209
Re: Cyprus
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 06:18:18 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
John Theone
Posts: 63
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 06:25:23 PM »
Today
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Steve Göldby
Re: Cyprus
Posts: 10 116
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 07:51:58 PM »
Today
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do.
Robbso
Posts: 14 438
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 08:25:19 PM »
I thought you delivering for Tesco not taking a medical degree
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 757
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 08:55:58 PM »
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Robbso
Posts: 14 438
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 09:34:49 PM »
Today
at 08:55:58 PM
Anyone praising the vaccines for cases and deaths dropping like a stone will also have to accept them for being the reason they shot to in the first place.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209
Re: Cyprus
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 11:28:47 PM »
Today
at 06:25:23 PM
Today
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Until a load of thick, fat, pissed up Brits infect the whole island.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 209
Re: Cyprus
Re: Cyprus
Today
at 11:29:29 PM »
Today
at 07:51:58 PM
Today
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
A drop in the ocean compared to the cost of reversing the damage the vaccine will do.
