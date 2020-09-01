Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 05, 2021, 06:47:53 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cyprus
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cyprus (Read 113 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 427
Cyprus
«
on:
Today
at 02:13:17 PM »
Letting brits In may 1st if youve had a jab. Its started
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 61
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:15:22 PM »
They need our dosh......
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 207
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:18:18 PM »
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
John Theone
Online
Posts: 61
Re: Cyprus
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 06:18:18 PM
Then all you need is a mere £1750 to pay for your on-return hotel cell.
A bargain!
That will be shit-canned by May 1st
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...